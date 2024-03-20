The startup wars: Anthropic for Google, Inflection for Microsoft

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer Downwinders compensation program set to expire in June Prescott VA hosts Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration on Friday, March 29 Bradshaw Mountain Theatrical Troupe to present Almost, Maine by John Cariani Planned DUI saturation patrols produced results Prescott Valley Police to host Coffee With a Cop March 20 City of Prescott posts rezoning documents for Prescott Rodeo Grounds on city website Elks Lodge #330 honors local police with awards Yavapai Family Advocacy Center in Prescott Valley offers support, a warm heart

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The startup wars: Anthropic for Google, Inflection for Microsoft

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: March 20, 2024 1:14 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku and Sonnet models became available on Google's cloud Tuesday. 
  • At the same time, Microsoft struck a significant deal with another AI startup, Inflection. 

Earlier in March, Google  (GOOG)  announced that Anthropic's new family of artificial intelligence models — dubbed Claude 3 — will be made available to paying customers on Google's cloud-based Vertex AI platform

Anthropic said Tuesday that two of the three members of that family — Claude 3 Haiku and Sonnet, both smaller and faster than its largest, highest-performer Claude 3 Opus — are now generally available on the platform. 

Related: No, Elon Musk, AI self-awareness is not 'inevitable'

Anthropic said that Opus will be made available on the platform in the coming weeks. 

"This collaboration enables businesses to quickly prototype and scale generative AI solutions with enterprise-grade data privacy and security," Anthropic said in a blog post

This latest evolution of the partnership between the two companies, which began right at Anthropic's founding in 2021, comes several months after Google pledged to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic. Part of that agreement involved a $500 million cash infusion, with the remaining $1.5 billion to be invested over time. 

Related: Microsoft CEO hedges OpenAI bet, launches new AI organization

Microsoft eats some Pi

On the same day that two-thirds of the Claude 3 family became available on Google's Vertex platform, fellow tech giant Microsoft  (MSFT) completed what seems to be a soft acquisition of another well-known AI startup: Inflection, the company behind the free, personal chatbot it calls Pi. 

Microsoft said in a memo Tuesday that it is launching a new organization — Microsoft AI — which will bundle all of Microsoft's consumer-facing AI efforts, including copilot, together under one roof. That new organization, Microsoft said, will be led by Mustafa Suleyman, the DeepMind founder who later co-founded Inflection. 

Karén Simonyan, another Inflect co-founder, is joining Suleyman as Microsoft AI's chief scientist. 

I've said it and will say it again. Concentration of power is the biggest risk in AI!

— clem 🤗 (@ClementDelangue) March 19, 2024

"Several members" of Inflection's team, including engineers and researchers, are coming with their two founders, according to Microsoft. According to Bloomberg, however, Microsoft, as part of the arrangement, is "hiring most of" Inflection's staff. 

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding this point. 

At the same time as Microsoft announced the hollowing-out of this once-promising startup, Inflection announced a few changes itself; the company is abandoning its consumer-facing personal AI assistant efforts and is instead pivoting to the enterprise side of things, offering its latest model — Inflection 2.5 — on Microsoft Azure. 

Inflection, according to The Information, told investors that it will fully recoup its investment in the startup, which has raised more than $1.5 billion from investors including Microsoft. 

This semi-acquisition from Microsoft comes as the latest in a lengthening list of similar partnerships and deals. Microsoft in February announced a partnership with French startup Mistral that included a $16 million investment. 

The company is also, of course, OpenAI's largest benefactor, having invested more than $10 billion in the startup behind ChatGPT, earning itself a non-voting board seat (and access to OpenAI's technology) in the process. 

In the midst of all these deals, the European Commission said in January that it is investigating Microsoft's relationship with OpenAI

"There's no such thing as an AI startup, just guys with models competing to be absorbed by one of the three actual AI companies," Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal, said in a post on X

In the midst of inflating valuations and soaring stock prices, the tech giants continue to focus on pushing more and more AI, even as global regulatory efforts remain both nascent and tentative, and as concerns over the ethical implications of the tech continue to swirl

"AI startups," Clement Delangue, the CEO of AI platform Hugging Face, warned in a post on X, "be careful not to fall into the same trap."

Contact Ian with tips and AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Here are all the copyright lawsuits against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: