Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially 'explosive' wildfires this summer Downwinders compensation program set to expire in June Prescott VA hosts Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration on Friday, March 29 Bradshaw Mountain Theatrical Troupe to present Almost, Maine by John Cariani Planned DUI saturation patrols produced results Prescott Valley Police to host Coffee With a Cop March 20 City of Prescott posts rezoning documents for Prescott Rodeo Grounds on city website Elks Lodge #330 honors local police with awards Yavapai Family Advocacy Center in Prescott Valley offers support, a warm heart

The 'magical' spin scrubber I use to clean surfaces in seconds is now just $40 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 20, 2024 12:08 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you have ever thought that your tiles, floors, countertops, or appliances were goners due to stubborn stains, I'm here to tell you there's a light at the end of the tunnel after all. What you need is the proper machine to help you out.

Trust me, the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, with its eight interchangeable brush heads, is a miracle worker that removes grime in mere seconds and is the sole reason my bathtub and shower look like new — just look at my before-and-after photos. It is my all-time favorite cleaning tool and it happens to be on sale for just $40 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale that runs through March 25. All you have to do is apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart and the $10 discount will be applied at checkout. I'm a professional online shopper and this is the one item I'm telling all of my peers to buy during the sale because it's rarely discounted. 

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Aside from it being cordless and water-resistant, what I love most about this spin scrubber compared to other models is that it has a user-friendly design that's practically foolproof. It only has one button that allows you to switch between a low and high spin speed and LED lights that let you know how much battery life it has. It runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, which is plenty of time to clean multiple parts of your home, and it only takes three hours to fully charge a dead battery.

Another perk is that it can be used as a handheld scrubber, and the handle extends up to 54 inches long too, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like baseboards and ceilings without pain. No more bending over to clean your floors and bathtub.

I'm not the only one who swears by this spin scrubber; more than 7,000 people have given it a five-star rating and over 6,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. One person called it "magical" and said it cut their cleaning time in half, which are both statements I can agree with.

"I must say, I'm thoroughly impressed," another shopper said. "One of the standout features of this scrubber is its powerful performance. It tackles dirt and grime with ease in the bathroom. Overall, the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber has become an indispensable tool in my cleaning arsenal. It's efficient, and versatile, and makes tackling household chores a breeze."

Do yourself a favor and add the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber to your cart while it's on sale for just $40. Ever since mine arrived, I actually look forward to using it. 

