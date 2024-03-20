Score Amazon's bestselling robot vacuum for $99 off during the Big Spring Sale before it's too late

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is chock-full of incredible deals across several categories such as fashion, outdoor, and cleaning. If you're interested in a new vacuum, now is the time to consider switching to an automatic machine that does the work for you.

The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is a popular choice that's currently on sale for $99 off at just $170. That's almost the same price as it was during October Prime Day, and it doesn't get much better than that for this time of year. Plus, it's backed by more than 52,000 five-star ratings and is the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's robot vacuums category, meaning it beat out other top brands. One reviewer said that it's "better and easier than the Dyson," and several other shoppers made similar statements.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $170 (was $269) at Amazon

This model makes it easy to clean carpets and hard floors without having to put in any effort, and it comes with a remote control for added convenience. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice command, or you can control it from a smart device after downloading the iRobot Home app and establishing a Wi-Fi connection. No matter which method you choose, you'll be able to adjust settings, set cleaning schedules, and view progress and other stats from anywhere even if you're not home. That means you can come home to a clean house and relax instead of spending your free time cleaning floors.

It uses a powerful motor with a three-stage cleaning system paired with dual multi-surface brushes to pick up everything in its path, whether it's deep within your carpets or between nooks and crannies. The slim design allows it to effortlessly maneuver under and around furniture to ensure it's cleaning as thoroughly as possible. And don't worry: With advanced sensors, it automatically knows when to avoid obstacles and stairs.

On a full charge, it can run for up to 90 minutes, and once the job is done, it will automatically go back to its charging station. Everything it sucks up will be inside its dirt cup, which should be emptied after every use to ensure it's ready to go next time.

It's no wonder so many people rave about this robot vacuum, because it has so many notable features. A five-star reviewer said, "I never have to lift a finger" thanks to this machine.

"I wish I would have bought this sooner to help keep pet hair off of my floors," another shopper wrote. "I can say this purchase really has increased my quality of life. I always struggle to manage a clean house, but now I walk in and I’m like, whoa, ok…to be honest, cleaning is a lot more fun and necessary now to me."

The Big Spring Sale at Amazon only lasts a few more days, so don't wait until the last minute to decide you want the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum at such a steep discount. Because who knows if it'll be sold out by then.