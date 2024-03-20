Chipotle shares are less expensive now — what to know about the historic stock split

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer Downwinders compensation program set to expire in June Prescott VA hosts Vietnam Veterans Day commemoration on Friday, March 29 Bradshaw Mountain Theatrical Troupe to present Almost, Maine by John Cariani Planned DUI saturation patrols produced results Prescott Valley Police to host Coffee With a Cop March 20 City of Prescott posts rezoning documents for Prescott Rodeo Grounds on city website Elks Lodge #330 honors local police with awards Yavapai Family Advocacy Center in Prescott Valley offers support, a warm heart

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Chipotle shares are less expensive now — what to know about the historic stock split

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 20, 2024 2:20 p.m.

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Wednesday, March 20.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are awaiting the Fed’s decision on interest rates with a majority expecting the central bank to hold rates steady for the fifth straight meeting. The decision will conclude with remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Washington. Investors will be listening closely for hints into the Fed’s path forward on monetary policy.

In other news - in what will be one of the largest stock splits in the history of the New York Stock Exchange, Chipotle has announced its board has approved a 50-for-1 split for investors. That means for each share an investor holds, they’ll receive an additional 49. A single share of Chipotle currently costs more than $2,700.

Stock splits normally occur when a company feels its share price is too high for the average investor to purchase - and that’s exactly why Chipotle is making the move. Company CFO Jack Hartung said one of the main reasons for Chipotle’s first-ever split was to make the stock more “accessible” to a broader range of investors.

It was just four years ago that Chipotle was ordered by the Department of Justice to pay a $25 million fine. The penalty was handed down after more than 1,100 people became sick due to foodborne illnesses between 2015 and 2018. Since the scandal, Chipotle shares have risen by more than $2,000. The stock split is set to take effect in June.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: