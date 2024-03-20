Airbus CEO admonishes Boeing's safety issues

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presents ‘What's Killing Our Seniors?’ on March 28 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department team up to promote visible address numbers Prescott Valley Police Department arrests wanted felons after executing search warrant Third spaces reemerging for community engagement, social development following COVID-19 impact Court action on Texas' migrant arrest law leads to confusion at the US-Mexico border PHS student athletes delivering strong peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention Biden touts Arizona as America’s ‘future’ as government invests $8.5B in chipmaker Intel Recall effort to oust Prescott mayor ends Biden and Trump notch more wins Tuesday, including Arizona, as primary voters urge them to keep up the fight State officials warn of potentially ‘explosive’ wildfires this summer

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Airbus CEO admonishes Boeing's safety issues

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 20, 2024 11:13 p.m.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury is calling out his company’s only competitor, Boeing, for its recent string of safety and quality control issues.

At the Europe 2024 Conference in Berlin, Faury reportedly said that he is “not happy” with the headwinds Boeing is facing regarding its plane production process, according to a recent report from Reuters.

"I am not happy with the problems of my competitor,” said Faury at the conference. “They are not good for the industry (as) a whole."

Related: Major airlines may be unable to meet record-high travel demand this year

He also added that “quality and safety is top priority” in the aviation industry.

Boeing has been under the microscope of the Federal Aviation Administration ever since an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5 had to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew off the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft mid-flight. This resulting in Boeing later being hit with a billion-dollar class-action lawsuit from the passengers on the flight who were traumatized by the incident.

In the FAA’s investigation into Boeing’s safety and quality control practices, it found “non-compliance issues” in the company’s “manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control.”

According to a recent report from the New York Times, the FAA found during a series of audits that mechanics from Spirit AeroSystems, a company that helps Boeing produce the 737 Max, allegedly used a hotel key card to “check a door seal” on a 737 Max plane and used liquid Dawn dish soap as lubricant for a door seal.

An interior view of an American Airlines B737 MAX airplane is seen at Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport in Dallas, Dec. 2, 2020.

COOPER NEILL&solGetty Images

Out of the FAA’s 89 product audits, which examined Boeing’s production process, Boeing allegedly only passed 56 and failed 33 of them, according to the Times.

Consumer trust in Boeing airplanes has taken a tumble during the past few months following the aircraft manufacturer's Alaska Airlines incident in January, and a plethora of other safety incidents that followed. According to a recent survey from Morning Consultant, U.S. adults’ net trust in Boeing was only 9 percentage points in February, which is down 16 points since December.

The survey also found that business and first-class flyers gave Boeing a 16-point net trust rating, which is a 26 point decline from the fourth-quarter of 2023.

Related: Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: