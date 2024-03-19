Reddit CEO replies to users criticizing $193 million compensation package

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Elks Lodge #330 honors local police with awards Yavapai Family Advocacy Center in Prescott Valley offers support, a warm heart Treatment of water for PFAS possible with $5 million plant, Chino Valley consultant says Town of Prescott Valley awarded $2.1M for PFAS mitigation Photo: Chance of precipitation Tuesday, Weather Service predicts Wet winter will translate into busy spring, summer fire season, state fire officers say Prescott Valley Police to host annual Badges and Bobbers April 20 Sheena Holmes opts for jury trial on embezzlement charges Prescott spelling phenom Aliyah Alpert emerges as 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee champ Yavapai County’s ‘A Home of My Own’ aims to make homeownership more attainable

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Reddit CEO replies to users criticizing $193 million compensation package

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 19, 2024 7:07 p.m.

After Reddit decided to file paperwork in February to go public as a company, it was revealed that its CEO Steve Huffman received $193 million in total compensation for 2023, and some Reddit users weren’t happy about it.

Users on the platform criticized the CEO’s million-dollar payout for 2023 claiming that it was unusually massive.

Comment
by u/D_FENS3 from discussion
in technology
Comment
by u/D_FENS3 from discussion
in technology
Comment
by u/D_FENS3 from discussion
in technology

Huffman has now hit back at users criticizing his compensation package last year. In a Q&A on the company’s platform, he claimed that his compensation is a mix of salary and stock. He also said that his compensation is tied to his performance.

“The board evaluates my performance and sets my compensation,” he said. “So, the way the board thinks about my stock ownership is as a percent ownership of the company. So, while I’m a founder of Reddit, I also sold my stake a long time ago, and I was rehired and have to re-earn my ownership.”

Huffman said that he currently owns 3.2% of Reddit, and that his large compensation for 2023 is the result of the board choosing to “simplify things.”

“Why does it look like I got a big grant at the end of 2023? Because the board canceled most of my outstanding grants and then re-granted them,” said Huffman. “And they did this to simplify things for both the company and me and align my performance with the company’s performance.”

ANKARA, TURKEY - JANUARY 22: In this photo illustration, interface of 'Reddit' is being displayed on a mobile phone screen.

Photo by Ahmet Serdar Eser&solAnadolu via Getty Images

According to an SEC filing, Huffman’s salary for 2023 was $341,346. He also received $98,332,716 in stock awards, $93,776,049 in option awards, $792,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $7,375 in “all other compensation,” which all totals to $193,249,486 for the year.

“Some of the stock vests at IPO. Some vests over time. And some isn’t worth anything until the value of the company increases,” said Huffman. “So, if the company does well, I will do well, but if the company does not do well, I don’t either.”

The average salary of a CEO in the United States is $834,479, with a range that is between $630,589 and $1,075,177, according to recent estimates from Salary.com

Reddit is expected to make its initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange on March 21 with the ticker RDDT. Its IPO is reportedly between four and five times oversubscribed, according to a recent report from Reuters, this shows that investors are eager to purchase the company’s shares.

The report also notes that Reddit is allegedly aiming for a price range of $31 to $34 per share and a valuation of $6.5 billion. 

Related: Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: