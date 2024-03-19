Las Vegas Strip losing another landmark property

In a relatively short period the Las Vegas Strip will lose a number of its most iconic properties and another beloved Strip fixture has quietly joined that list.

Most Las Vegas fans know that The Tropicana, the second-oldest resort casino on the Strip, will close forever on April 2. That's a sad moment but also a joyful one as "The Trop," as many fans know it, will be shuttered in order to build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics.

Losing Tropicana is a blow for old-school Vegas fans, but bringing the A's to the Las Vegas Strip cements the city's position as one of the sports capitals of the world. It also puts added pressure on the National Basketball Association (NBA) to move a team, or add an expansion team in Las Vegas as Sin City will have the other three major sports.

Tropicana is not the only piece of Las Vegas history set to close. The famed Mirage Volcano does not have a closing date, but the end is near for the beloved attraction.

Since 1989, the Volcano has been erupting drawing big crowds. The attraction's days became numbered, however, when Hard Rock International bought Mirage from MGM Resorts International in late 2022.

The new owner has been vague about its overall plans but made it very clear that the Volcano would someday make way for its signature Guitar Hotel. Plans for that hotel have been approved by Clark County, but construction has not begun.

It's likely, however, that time is very limited for the Mirage Volcano. The same can now be said for another Strip-facing iconic Las Vegas property.

Jimmy Buffett passed away in 2023. Image source&colon Bruce Glikas&solBruce Glikas&solFilmMagic

Another legendary Las Vegas Strip property closing

Jimmy Buffett's beach vibe somehow found a place on the Las Vegas Strip despite the Strip's landlocked nature. The singer's "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" message resonated with Las Vegas visitors, and his Margaritaville has occupied a huge spot on the Strip bringing the beach to Las Vegas.

"For more than 20 years, the restaurant has occupied a street-front space (about 30,000 square feet today) at the Flamingo. But the restaurant is closing after service on April 15, an employee who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The restaurant’s reservations system is no longer taking bookings after April 15," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

That's a quick end for a bar/restaurant that has been the gateway to Flamingo, a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) property that's the oldest resort casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Flamingo has been making dining changes

Caesars has been trying to up the food game at Flamingo. The company has not commented on the Margaritaville closure, but it has been overhauling nearly the entire dining lineup at the Flamingo, a property it tried to sell in 2022.

Lisa Vanderpump, the reality TV star who has bars and restaurants in multiple Caesars properties, will open Pinky’s by Vanderpump, at Flamingo Las Vegas in the summer of 2024

"Like her other locations, Pinky’s by Vanderpump (coined after Vanderpump’s nickname “Pinky”) will feature distinctive dishes, statement cocktails and the restaurateur’s signature design aesthetic. With a nod to the Flamingo’s vibrant history, the restaurant and bar will combine Art Deco glamour with sumptuous and decadent Vanderpump flair. Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet and set against a palette of muted greens, brass accents, and blush pink," Caesars shared.

Vanderpump will also bring her personal touch to the restaurant and bar.

"The signature Vanderpump extravagance will also translate to the cocktail and food menu, with playful nods to the vintage theme, and some seriously Instagrammable moments," Caesars added.

In addition to Pinky's By Vanderpump, Flamingo will also add a Gordon Ramsay Burger on a similar timetable.