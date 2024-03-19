Huge star R&B group signs for Las Vegas Strip residency return

When a pop, rock, R&B or country performer is hot, like Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Usher or Garth Brooks, they will sell out stadiums and arenas with ease.

On occasion, an artist considered a superstar, such as Jennifer Lopez, will shock the music industry and discover they aren't as popular as they once were.

JLo cancels seven concerts on tour

JLo on Feb 15 scheduled her first tour in five years, the This Is Me...Now tour, but surprised many fans when she canceled shows in seven cities on the tour – Atlanta, Cleveland, Houston, Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, N.C., and Tampa, Fla. – without explanation one month later.

JLo had been a popular Las Vegas Strip residency headliner, performing her 125-show All I Have residency from January 2016 to September 2018 at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino and will return to the Strip on her This Is Me...Now tour on July 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A review of the Ticketmaster seating diagram doesn't give a good idea of the amount of tickets available, but seats seem to be available in almost every first and second level section and in five of 15 floor sections.

On the Strip, several residencies regularly sell out. When U2 headlined the first residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, which began Sept. 29, tickets sold out quickly from extreme high demand. The residency grew from the original 25 shows to 40 concerts as dates sold out one by one.

Another sell-out residency is Adele's "Weekends with Adele" at Caesars Entertainment's Colosseum at Caesars, which began Nov. 18, 2022 and grew to 100 shows from popular demand. However, 10 of her shows in March were postponed because of illness and have not bee rescheduled. Ten other shows from May 17 to June 15 are going forward as scheduled.

Superstar R&B group New Edition is the latest headliner to sell out all of its residency shows on the Strip. A lot of big name entertainers have headlined sellout residencies at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, including Diana Ross, Beyonce and Garth Brooks, but New Edition did something no entertainer has done at the Wynn.

The "Candy Girl" singers in November sold out their initial six-show residency, which was scheduled for late February and early March, in just 45 minutes after going on sale. As the group completed the sold-out residency on March 9, it put six more shows set for July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13 on sale.

A small amount of tickets for the second batch of six shows are still available with a small percentage of scattered seats, maybe fewer that 100 seats per show, ranging from a few front row seats priced at $1,975 each to mezzanine seats for $225 each, after a review of seats on March 18.

Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell of New Edition perform onstage during 2023 New Edition Legacy Tour at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams&solGetty Images

New Edition extends its residency

With the second batch of residency shows likely to sell out long before the performance dates, New Edition revealed on social media on March 17 that it will give fans more chances to see them on the Strip as they have added three more shows on the residency scheduled for Oct. 30, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 and put tickets on sale immediately. Plenty of seats remained for each show as of March 18, ranging from seats in the front row for $1,775 each to mezzanine seats for $225 each.

New Edition, featuring Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, released their debut album "Candy Girl." in 1983, which rose to No. 1. The title track knocked Michael Jackson's huge hit "Beat It" off the top slot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart.