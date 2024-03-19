Amazon shoppers are ditching their $100 pillows for this two-pack that's on sale for just $23

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You could have the most comfortable mattress in the world, but if you don't have proper bed pillows, you might not notice much of a difference in your sleep quality. If you're on the hunt for affordable and comfortable pillows, consider your search over.

The Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows come in a two-pack that's currently on sale for just $23, making the pillows just $11.50 apiece. That's a fraction of the cost of other name-brand pillows, and they're highly rated by nearly 22,000 Amazon shoppers who have given them a five-star rating.

The pillows are made of soft polyester microfiber and filled with a down alternative material that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers without the negative side effects. You'll be able to sleep soundly without feathers poking you in the face or flying everywhere. Plus, it eliminates potential allergy symptoms from animal dander.

Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows, $23 (was $35) at Amazon

These pillows form to your head to provide lots of support and promote healthy spinal alignment, which in turn helps prevent waking up with neck pain. They're considered to be medium-density, meaning they're ideal for back and side sleepers. Anyone who prefers to sleep on their stomach should consider the soft style that's better suited for that sleeping position.

This two-pack has sold over 7,000 times in the past 30 days and hundreds of shoppers have left rave reviews. One person said they're "better than expensive pillows" and added, "I’ve had $100 pillows hurt my neck and give me a headache within four days — I’ve used one of these for a week and no pain!"

"I’m a side/belly/arm-under-pillow sleeper and this is the most delicious pillow I’ve ever owned," another reviewer wrote. "Fluffy cloud of heaven."

Take the word of shoppers who say the Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows are "life-changing" and try them for yourself while the two-pack is on sale for just $23.