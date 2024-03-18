Trump promises a catastrophic ultimatum for Chinese automakers, if elected

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Chance of precipitation Tuesday, Weather Service predicts Wet winter will translate into busy spring, summer fire season, state fire officers say Prescott Valley Police to host annual Badges and Bobbers April 20 Sheena Holmes opts for jury trial on embezzlement charges Prescott spelling phenom Aliyah Alpert emerges as 2024 Arizona Spelling Bee champ Yavapai County’s ‘A Home of My Own’ aims to make homeownership more attainable Gov. Hobbs vetoes Arizona housing bill Police Report: Focused traffic detail by police nets 86 violations Town begins work to refresh, replace striping on Glassford Hill Road, weather permitting Community in Brief: Prescott Valley Historical Society & Tai Chi and Qi Gong Day

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Trump promises a catastrophic ultimatum for Chinese automakers, if elected

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 18, 2024 8:22 p.m.

Former President and de facto 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump touched on a sensitive, hot-button topic in a speech while out at a stop on the campaign trail.

During a rally at the Dayton International Airport in Ohio on Saturday, Mar. 16, the Republican issued a catastrophic threat in the form of steep 100% tariffs on vehicles made by Chinese automakers if they dare to build factories in Mexico, if he were elected back into the Oval Office. 

“If you’re listening, President Xi [Jinping] — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no,” Trump said during the rally. “We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

Related: How I became fresh meat at a car dealership and sold my privacy for a discount

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio.

Scott Olson&solGetty Images

Trump warned of an economic catastrophe if he were to lose the election. The former president sees himself as the sole savior of the automotive sector, predicting the U.S. domestic auto industry would be decimated if President Biden were to be reelected. 

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole (auto industry) — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

The remarks from the Republican presidential candidate follows a series of legislative and direct action from Republican lawmakers, as well as President Biden himself, on the topic of Chinese automotive imports — with each lawmaker imposing their own agenda of action against the foreign automakers. 

Customers experience the YANGWANG U9 supercar model of BYD's pure electric new energy vehicle brand at the YANGWANG Auto store on the first floor of Roosevelt Residence on the Bund in Shanghai, China

Future Publishing&solGetty Images

The former president imposed a 25% tariff on Chinese auto imports during his tenure as president, which has largely prevented many automakers of Chinese origin from importing their vehicles into the United States. 

Though, stateside, politicians see the threat of Chinese autos at large as an obstacle for domestic automakers, as well as a potential national security threat, other manufacturers are making it known that they also feel threatened. 

In an announcement on March 15, Japanese automakers Nissan and Honda announced that they are in the early stages of forming a partnership to compete against lower-priced vehicles produced by heavyweights like BYD  (BYDDY)  and Nio.  (NIO)

“Emerging players are very aggressive and are making inroads at incredible speed,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said during the event in Tokyo on March 15. “We cannot win the competition as long as we stick to conventional wisdom and a traditional approach.”

More Business of EVs:

Additionally, some major figures in Trump's good graces shares similar views. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for instance, noted that Chinese automakers "are the most competitive car companies in the world," warning during Tesla's Q4 earnings call on Jan. 24 that they may be a problem if appropriate protective measures aren't in place.

"I think they will have significant success outside of China depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established," Musk said. "Frankly, I think if there are not trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other companies in the world."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: