This is the top country for investors, Milken Institute report shows

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: March 18, 2024 10 p.m.

Remy Blaire brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, March 18.

Full Video Transcript Below:

REMY BLAIRE: I’m Remy Blaire - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks are on edge ahead of the Fed’s March policy meeting. Investors are looking ahead to the 2-day meeting with an interest rate decision set for March 20th. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hold interest rates steady – the last time the Fed raises rates was July 2023. Currently, markets are pricing in a nearly 50 percent chance of rate cuts in June.

In other news - a new report by the Milken Institute shows the top country for investors is Denmark. The Institute’s Global Opportunity Index uses 100 indicators, across five categories, to determine where investors prefer to keep their money. Those five categories are business perception, economic fundamentals, financial services, institutional framework, and international standards and policy.

Denmark ranked first in business perception and third in economic fundamentals. Rounding out the top five are Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The U.S. moved up one spot in this year’s rankings, scoring the top mark in the institutional framework category.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, ranked 39th on the list. According to the report “while China attracted more than half of total capital inflows to emerging and developing Asia between 2018 and 2022, its appeal to investors appears to have decreased recently, likely due to rising geopolitical tensions with the U.S.”

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Remy Blaire with TheStreet.

