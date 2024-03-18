MrBeast flags a trend among influencers that is ‘painful to see’

YouTube creator MrBeast is calling out a trend that’s on the rise amongst aspiring content creators that he claims is “painful to see.” The YouTuber, who currently has an estimated net worth of around $100 million, and over 245 million subscribers on the platform, claims that people are quitting their jobs and dropping out of school to become full-time content creators “before they’re ready” and many are failing at it.

MrBeast, who’s real name is James "Jimmy" Donaldson, said in a March 15 tweet on social media platform X that thousands of people don't make it big as a content creator like he has and advised people to “be smart.”

It’s painful to see people quit their job/drop out of school to make content full time before they’re ready. For every person like me that makes it, thousands don’t. Keep that in mind and be smart plz — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 15, 2024

It is estimated that MrBeast makes around $3 to $5 million a month on YouTube from ad revenue, merchandise and sponsorships, according to Celebrity Net Worth. MrBeast ranked No. 1 on Forbes’ 2022 list of the top-paid content creators on YouTube. His content on the platform consists mostly of expensive sponsored giveaways, philanthropic efforts and stunt videos.

On average, content creators on YouTube make $0.018 for each view on their videos, which is about $18 for every 1,000 views, according to Influencer Marketing Hub. Creators on the platform also receive 55% of the ad revenue from their channel. This means that if an advertiser pays $100, Google, which owns YouTube, will pay $55 to the creator.

Being a content creator on social media is attracting the interest of many teenagers in the U.S.

Vlogging/Youtuber/Professional Streamer was the top career choice by American teens in 2021, according to YouGov data. Becoming a doctor/nurse was the No. 2 choice amongst teens and being a professional athlete was No. 3.

Many Gen Zers are even taking an interest in ditching their corporate jobs to become social media influencers. In a 2023 report by business intelligence company Morning Consultant, which surveyed 2,204 U.S. Gen Zers and millennials who use social media, 57% of respondents, who were between the ages of 13 to 26, claimed that they would become an influencer if they were given the opportunity.

About 53% of Gen Zers in the survey also said they would quit their job to become an influencer, and almost 30% said they would pay for the opportunity to influence. Some of the top reasons for their interest in becoming an influencer that was highlighted in the survey was that the career has a flexible work schedule, an opportunity for extra income and is overall “fun.”

The findings come amid recent reports that Gen Z workers are feeling burned out at their jobs. According to Deloitte’s Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 46% of Gen Zers said that they feel “stressed or anxious at work all or most of the time.”

