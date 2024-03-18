Historic Las Vegas Strip site faces an uncertain future

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott announces three finalists for city manager position The Launch Pad Teen Center celebrates 10th anniversary Lake, Finchem seek new trial in voting-machine reliability claims Tri-City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols for St. Patrick’s Day Plaza Hotel appeal set for Prescott Council review March 26 Prescott Valley accepting submissions for photograhy showcase Need2Know: WZ Asian Buffet opening location at Frontier Village; The Flats at Jasper community open in Prescott Valley; Brunch Broth & Bloom coming soon to Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track

Subscribe Now
Monday, March 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Historic Las Vegas Strip site faces an uncertain future

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 18, 2024 12:29 a.m.

Most of old Las Vegas, at least on the Las Vegas Strip, has been wiped out. With both Tropicana, the second-oldest resort casino on the Strip and the third-oldest, Casino Royale, set to be replaced, that only leaves Flamingo, which was built in 1946 as a truly old property.

Tropicana, which closes in early April in order to be demolished in favor of a baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics, is actually 11 years younger, having been built in 1957. The vast majority of the Strip has been built much more recently, although the age of properties becomes hard to judge when you consider that Mirage won't be torn down, but it will be fully remodeled. 

Related: Iconic Las Vegas Strip casino back a piece of Sin City history

There are some small vestiges of old-school Las Vegas on the Strip. The legendary "Welcomes to Las Vegas" sign remains a tourist attraction, but land on the Las Vegas Strip has become sol valuable that anything other than a mega-resort or a huge shopping complex makes little financial sense.

Open land remains on the North Strip, but the troubled launch of Fontainebleau Las Vegas makes land in the central and southern sections of the Strip. Those areas are largely controlled by major players, including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International MGM, Wynn Resorts, and The Venetian.

The Welcome to Las Vegas sign has long been a major tourist attraction.

Image source&colon Pixabay

You can buy a piece of the Las Vegas Strip

The Diamond Inn harkens back to Las Vegas' older days when motels dominated the Strip, It's a property with a deep history that now sits vacant. 

"Built in 1940 the Diamond Inn Motel (then it was called the Desert Isle Motel), is one of the oldest buildings still standing on the strip, which several decades ago the strip was called Arrowhead Highway/Highway 91," the motel shared on its still-operating website.

Diamond Inn may be well past its heyday, but its famed Pink Elephant, which the company claims came from Disney (although there's no record of that) has remained a key photo opportunity. The property closed in 2013 and was recently put up for auction by J.P. King with a minimum sale price of $12.5 million.

The property was listed as of March 14.

"Seize the rare opportunity to own a part of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip with the Diamond Inn Motel, a property steeped in history and potential. Spanning 1.36 +/- acres with a generous road frontage of 237 +/- feet, this iconic site stands just north of the vibrant 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign, visible to over 45 million annual visitors from McCarran International Airport and I-15," J.P. King shared in an online listing for the property.

Historic Las Vegas Strip site does not sell

No bidder stepped up to meet the minimum sales price and Diamond Inn did not sell. A spokesman for J.P. King did not see it failure to sell the historic site at auction a failure. Instead, it's more a step in the process.

“We do feel the auction has identified several serious and interested buyers across the globe, and many are continuing to do their due diligence,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The auction company plans to relist the property for $25 million.

"Zoned H-1 for hotel/casino use, with approved buildable heights reaching skyward between 406 to 505 feet, the estate promises a future as dazzling as its past. It boasts more road frontage than the nearby Paris, MGM Grand, and Venetian, and sits directly opposite Mandalay Bay, Luxor, and Excalibur, placing it at the heart of Las Vegas’ ceaseless energy," J.P. King shared.

It's a situation that means that fans of the property won't know what will happen to Diamon Inn and the Pink Elephant, which goes along with the sale. It's unlikely the new owner would build a small motel, but it could be replaced by something that features the Pink Elephant and offers a not to the site's history. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: