Universal Studios theme parks adding more Harry Potter

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott announces three finalists for city manager position The Launch Pad Teen Center celebrates 10th anniversary Lake, Finchem seek new trial in voting-machine reliability claims Tri-City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols for St. Patrick’s Day Plaza Hotel appeal set for Prescott Council review March 26 Prescott Valley accepting submissions for photograhy showcase Need2Know: WZ Asian Buffet opening location at Frontier Village; The Flats at Jasper community open in Prescott Valley; Brunch Broth & Bloom coming soon to Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track

Subscribe Now
Sunday, March 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Universal Studios theme parks adding more Harry Potter

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 17, 2024 1:37 p.m.

Harry Potter changed the theme park game. Adding the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in both California and Florida gave Universal Studios an intellectual property (IP) that rivaled Walt Disney's biggest brands.

Before Potter, Universal Studios theme parks were clearly secondary to Disney World and Disneyland. People might visit for a day or two during a Walt Disney (DIS) vacation, but they did not build their full vacation around visiting the Comcast-owned theme parks.

Related: United and Southwest Airlines have an airplane problem

It wasn't just adding Harry Potter to Universal Studios' parks that changed the game. It was how the company did it. Universal Studios opened the first "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Islands of Adventure in 2010. 

The theme park land changed the game. "Wizarding World" wasn't just a collection of rides, stores, and shops, it's an immersive world where you literally can't see the outside world. The section Florid section of "Wizarding World," which opened at Universal Studios in 2014, Comcast (CMCSA) continued that theme and even interconnected the two lands with the "Hogwarts Express," which left from the famed Platform 9 3/4.

It was a revolution that ultimately forced Disney to invest billions in its theme parks. You can directly credit "WIzarding World" for forcing the Mouse House to add the Pandora-themed land at Animal Kingdom, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at both Disney World and Disneyland, and many other new attractions. 

"Wizarding World" is a fully immersive experience.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Universal Studios adding more Harry Potter 

Universal Studios plans a third Harry Potter-themed land as part of its Epic Universe park which opens at Universal Studios Florida in 2025. Before that new land opens, the company is bringing more Harry Potter to its existing "Wizarding World" lands. 

The expansion will be built around Butterbeer, the famed drink from the Harry Potter books and films that can only be found at Universal Studios theme parks.

"For the first time ever, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,' open now and running through April 30, 2024," the company shared in a press release.

Before the expansion, Butterbeer was sold in carts and at stands inside the "Wizarding World," in hot, cold, and frozen versions. 

"The celebration also marks the introduction of Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' at Universal Studios Hollywood. Opening on Friday, March 29, the all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, will feature 10 decadent and savory soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple, served in a cup or waffle cone," Universal Studios explained.

Butterbeer Season will also feature new treats including "an ice lolly which features the rich palate pleasing Butterbeer flavor in popsicle form, as well as new Butterbeer caramels that will only be available at Universal Orlando Resort. 

A new Wizarding World is coming 

Comcast has not actually shared a lot of details about Epic Universe, its third Orlando theme park that's designed to give Disney competition for people taking week-long vacations. 

"This third 'Wizarding World' for Universal Orlando is expected to explore one final location from the original Harry Potter books and films, the British Ministry of Magic. The main attraction for this land will likely be set within this iconic location, located within a structure that will make it the largest indoor ride at Epic Universe," Orlando Park Stop reported.

It's expected that the new land will be connected to the other two "Wizarding World" installations, but Universal Studios has not shared how that will work.

The company did issue an official statement about the Ministry of Magic and the theme of the land.

"The legendary iconography of the British Ministry of Magic is being brought to life at Epic Universe – but excitingly – will be blended with 1920s wizarding Paris, which as we know from the Fantastic Beasts films, boasts its own unique adventure. And first-time guests can be immersed in various other areas of the 'Wizarding World' too," WizardingWorld.com reported.

.”

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: