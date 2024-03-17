Universal Studios theme parks adding more Harry Potter

Harry Potter changed the theme park game. Adding the "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in both California and Florida gave Universal Studios an intellectual property (IP) that rivaled Walt Disney's biggest brands.

Before Potter, Universal Studios theme parks were clearly secondary to Disney World and Disneyland. People might visit for a day or two during a Walt Disney (DIS) vacation, but they did not build their full vacation around visiting the Comcast-owned theme parks.

It wasn't just adding Harry Potter to Universal Studios' parks that changed the game. It was how the company did it. Universal Studios opened the first "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Islands of Adventure in 2010.

The theme park land changed the game. "Wizarding World" wasn't just a collection of rides, stores, and shops, it's an immersive world where you literally can't see the outside world. The section Florid section of "Wizarding World," which opened at Universal Studios in 2014, Comcast (CMCSA) continued that theme and even interconnected the two lands with the "Hogwarts Express," which left from the famed Platform 9 3/4.

It was a revolution that ultimately forced Disney to invest billions in its theme parks. You can directly credit "WIzarding World" for forcing the Mouse House to add the Pandora-themed land at Animal Kingdom, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at both Disney World and Disneyland, and many other new attractions.

"Wizarding World" is a fully immersive experience. Image source&colon Shutterstock

Universal Studios adding more Harry Potter

Universal Studios plans a third Harry Potter-themed land as part of its Epic Universe park which opens at Universal Studios Florida in 2025. Before that new land opens, the company is bringing more Harry Potter to its existing "Wizarding World" lands.

The expansion will be built around Butterbeer, the famed drink from the Harry Potter books and films that can only be found at Universal Studios theme parks.

"For the first time ever, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,' open now and running through April 30, 2024," the company shared in a press release.

Before the expansion, Butterbeer was sold in carts and at stands inside the "Wizarding World," in hot, cold, and frozen versions.

"The celebration also marks the introduction of Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' at Universal Studios Hollywood. Opening on Friday, March 29, the all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, will feature 10 decadent and savory soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple, served in a cup or waffle cone," Universal Studios explained.

Butterbeer Season will also feature new treats including "an ice lolly which features the rich palate pleasing Butterbeer flavor in popsicle form, as well as new Butterbeer caramels that will only be available at Universal Orlando Resort.

A new Wizarding World is coming

Comcast has not actually shared a lot of details about Epic Universe, its third Orlando theme park that's designed to give Disney competition for people taking week-long vacations.

"This third 'Wizarding World' for Universal Orlando is expected to explore one final location from the original Harry Potter books and films, the British Ministry of Magic. The main attraction for this land will likely be set within this iconic location, located within a structure that will make it the largest indoor ride at Epic Universe," Orlando Park Stop reported.

It's expected that the new land will be connected to the other two "Wizarding World" installations, but Universal Studios has not shared how that will work.

The company did issue an official statement about the Ministry of Magic and the theme of the land.

"The legendary iconography of the British Ministry of Magic is being brought to life at Epic Universe – but excitingly – will be blended with 1920s wizarding Paris, which as we know from the Fantastic Beasts films, boasts its own unique adventure. And first-time guests can be immersed in various other areas of the 'Wizarding World' too," WizardingWorld.com reported.

