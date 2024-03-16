Tri-City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Saint Patrick's Day weekend as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Sunday, March 17. Additionally, officers will be on foot around the courthouse square speaking to the public as part of the ‘Know your Limit’ program.

The Tri-City DUI Task Force will continue to conduct high profile details throughout the year and would like to remind motorists that driving impaired is never worth the monetary loss or the physical and emotional devastation that can be caused by simply making that bad choice to drive impaired.

Please drive sober, designate a driver, or call for a ride to stay safe.