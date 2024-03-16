OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott announces three finalists for city manager position The Launch Pad Teen Center celebrates 10th anniversary Lake, Finchem seek new trial in voting-machine reliability claims Tri-City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols for St. Patrick’s Day Plaza Hotel appeal set for Prescott Council review March 26 Prescott Valley accepting submissions for photograhy showcase Need2Know: WZ Asian Buffet opening location at Frontier Village; The Flats at Jasper community open in Prescott Valley; Brunch Broth & Bloom coming soon to Prescott Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track

Subscribe Now
Saturday, March 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tri-City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Saint Patrick's Day weekend as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force.(Courtesy photo)

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Saint Patrick's Day weekend as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force.(Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 9:37 p.m.

Through grant funding made possible by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Police Department will participate in DUI saturation patrols in conjunction with the Saint Patrick's Day weekend as part of the Tri-City DUI Task Force. As part of a sustained effort to combat impaired driving, extra enforcement will occur on Sunday, March 17. Additionally, officers will be on foot around the courthouse square speaking to the public as part of the ‘Know your Limit’ program.

The Tri-City DUI Task Force will continue to conduct high profile details throughout the year and would like to remind motorists that driving impaired is never worth the monetary loss or the physical and emotional devastation that can be caused by simply making that bad choice to drive impaired.

Please drive sober, designate a driver, or call for a ride to stay safe.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: