Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Saturday, March 16
The cooling bed sheets Amazon shoppers call 'an oasis of comfort and luxury' are on sale for just $12

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 16, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Temperatures are starting to heat up around the country, making now an ideal time to swap your winter bedding for something a little lighter. Anyone in the market for new bed sheets is in luck because Amazon secretly discounted a highly rated set to an unbelievably low price.

The Bedsure Queen Sheets are currently on sale at Amazon for only $12 — yes, you read that right — as long as you apply the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. Doing so will take a whopping 40% off the original price, bringing the total down to its lowest price in history, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. The four-piece set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two matching pillowcases. Each is made of soft, breathable polyester microfiber that's cool to the touch, making it great for spring and summer.

The dark gray shade is the only color available at such a steep discount, but there are 27 others to choose from at various price points. It can also be ordered in other sizes from twin up to California king. 

Bedsure Queen Sheets, $12 (was $20) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

This sheet set has sold over 6,000 times in the past 30 days, and more than 61,800 people have given it a five-star rating for its comfort and durability. The material is made using a premium plain weave that increases its longevity, according to the brand. It's also resistant to shrinking and wrinkling.

"An oasis of comfort and luxury," one reviewer wrote. "This hotel-quality sheet set has transformed my sleep experience, and here's why it's truly exceptional…The standout feature of these sheets is their remarkable softness. They feel like a dream against my skin, providing a luxurious and cozy surface for a restful night's sleep…The microfiber material not only feels heavenly but also keeps me cool and comfortable throughout the night…Maintaining these sheets is a breeze. They're machine washable and maintain their softness and color even after multiple washes, ensuring long-lasting use."

Dressing your bed with quality bedding doesn't have to cost a fortune, and the Bedsure Queen Sheets are proof of that. At just $12 for all four pieces, you might as well stock up for your own bed and any guest beds you have.

