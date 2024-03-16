Obituary: Linda Jane Kimes

Linda Jane Kimes, 82, formerly of Huntington Beach, California, went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2024 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born to Kenneth and Edna Griggs on March 29, 1941 in Phoenix, AZ. She went to Phoenix North High School (class of ‘59), where she made many life long friends. She was a home economics teacher and later a marriage and family counselor. She especially enjoyed her adult literacy volunteer work at Huntington Beach Library, sewing, birdwatching, traveling, and living close to the ocean.

She went on several mission trips after Hurricane Katrina to help with the recovery and rebuilding efforts. Linda’s Christian faith was very important to her and she was a member of First Christian Church of Huntington Beach. Linda is survived by her daughter Dina Whitney; son Blaine Whitney (Marianne); sister Elaine Wulff (Paul); grandchildren Brianna Kim (Mike, and children Evie and Freddie); Sam Whitney; Kati Hermann; nephew Aaron Wulff (Megan, and children Alexis and Ethan), and stepdaughter Keri Hopkins. Linda and her late husband, Joe were active in The Gideons International. If you would like to donate in her memory, please contact https://www.gideons.org/donate.

Special thanks to Margaret T. Morris Memory Care Center and Maggie’s Hospice for their exceptional and loving care.

Information provided by the family.