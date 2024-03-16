OFFERS
Obituary: Larry Elmer Despain

Larry Elmer Despain. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 9:33 p.m.

Larry Elmer Despain passed away, peacefully, in his home on Sunday, March 3rd, of causes related to cancer. He was born in Prescott, Arizona on March 24, 1938 and he lived here all his life.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 60 years, eight children and their companions: Laurie (Cary) Simpson, David (Alayna), Andrew, Danny (Amy), Tim (Cristina), Tom (Dawn), Mark (Heidi) and Melanie. He is survived by 30 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (David) Ridenhour. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glynn and Avis Despain and three siblings, Glynna, Aleene, and Newell. Larry was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two year mission in Argentina, Chile and Mexico; and he later served a service mission in the Prescott and Camp Verde stakes of the Church.

He also fulfilled many other callings throughout his life. Larry graduated from Prescott High School where he lettered in basketball, football and track. He then graduated from the University of Arizona in Tucson with a degree in Elementary Education and received his Master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. He taught for the Prescott Unified School District at Washington and Miller Valley schools.

Larry was a gifted stone mason and builder and accomplished many projects throughout his life. He loved helping others, and you could often find him with a tool in his hand working on a project for a family member. He was loved by all who knew him.

Larry was all about sports. He was a referee for high school football and continued playing basketball and softball for many years. He also enjoyed hiking with special friends. In his later years you could find him at a field watching his grandkids play baseball, football and soccer. He wouldn’t miss a game if he could help it.

Services will be held on March 23 at 11am. Visitation at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — 1001 Ruth St., Prescott. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the General Mission Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

