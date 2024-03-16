Obituary: Kenton D. Jones

Retired Arizona Appellate Court Judge Kenton D. Jones passed away March 2, 2024 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ after suffering a massive heart attack.

I would rather be ashes than dust! I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry-rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet. The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time. -Jack London

Kenton was born in Phoenix, Arizona in May 1954 to Philip Gordon and Joyce (“Bethene”) Jones. He grew up in Phoenix, graduated from Moon Valley high school in 1972 after which he joined the Navy and was in naval security, serving until 1976. In 1977 he married Jane Lijewski and settled in Prescott, Arizona and raised two daughters.

While raising a family, Kenton attended Yavapai College in Prescott, then commuted by motorcycle from Prescott to Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, where he earned a B.A. He then motorcycled south to Arizona State University, in Tempe, where he earned his J.D. in 1986. He would later receive an honorary doctorate (Doctor of Humane Letters) from Northcentral University in 2012.

Kenton enjoyed a very distinguished career in the legal profession. He began his career at the law firm of Boyle, Pecharich & Whittington, Prescott. He continued in private practice, where he specialized in civil and municipal law. He also served as the town attorney for Jerome, Clarkdale, and Dewey-Humboldt. After working as an attorney for over two decades, he was selected to serve as the Chino Valley Magistrate from August 2008 to October 2009. In October 2009, Governor Jan Brewer appointed him to Division IV of the Yavapai County Superior Court, where he presided over civil, family law and probate matters. He was then appointed to Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals on September 12, 2013, where he retired in 2020.

Kenton was committed to public service and helping the community. He volunteered with the Yavapai Humane Society, Yavapai County Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Frontier Rotary Club of Prescott, and was on the board of Northcentral University. He also served on the State Bar of Arizona’s Civil Practice and Procedure Committee, as well as on the Arizona’s Supreme Court’s Steering Committee on Arizona Case Processing Standards. In 2013, he was awarded the Honorable Jack L. Ogg Award from the Yavapai County Bar Association for his commitment to providing service to the community.

Kenton absolutely loved Prescott, referring to it as, “Camelot,” and would often tell stories of his professional, civic, and political involvement during his earlier years in Prescott. He was the chairman of the Yavapai County Republican Party in the early 2000’s and would reminisce of his experiences with political figures like Barry Goldwater, George W. Bush, and John McCain. And he was proud to be an Arizona delegate at the 2004 Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden.

Kenton was a great friend and mentor. He believed in the people he surrounded himself with and inspired them to pursue their aspirations and do their absolute best. He had a zest for life and many passions. He held a pilot’s license and was a master scuba diver. He enjoyed motorcycling and raising horses. He was dedicated to his friends and family and always demonstrated and verbalized his love for them. On September 18, 2010, he married the love of his life, Teresa Webinger, and spent retirement years with her on their ranchette in Williamson Valley, just outside of Prescott.

Kenton kept a copy of Jack London’s words over his desk. Kenton lived his days. He did not waste his days, not one of them. And he used his time, all of it.

Kenton is survived by his wife, Teresa Jones, his daughters Christy Lindsay and Kimberly Blanchard, grandchildren, Brooklyn, Seattle, Jebediah, Carleigh, and Bear, and sisters, Phyllis (David) Stuart, and Beth (Richard) Weaver, and nephews Brent Stuart, and Nicholas, Kyle, and Collin Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip, and Bethene Jones.

No immediate funeral services are planned. A celebration of life will take place in late May or early June.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Hampton Funeral Home, Prescott, which is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks you consider a memorial donation to help with medical expenses for Jace Brenner, the 11-year-old son of Kenton’s former judicial assistant who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Donations can be made out to Jason Brenner - Jace Brenner Medical Fund, mailed to Hampton Funeral Home, or donated directly online at https:/gofund.me/8c15b225 .