Obituary: Jerry Allen Droke

Jerry Allen Droke. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: March 16, 2024 9:28 p.m.

Jerry Allen Droke was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on Dec. 14, 1935, to parents Ernest and Lillian Droke. He passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sandra Droke, and children, Jeff Droke and wife Stef, and Tracey Hooton and husband Don. He was “Papo” to his grandchildren, Joshua Hooton and wife Chandler, Daniel Hooton and wife Cori, Sarah Hull and husband Drew, Colleen Woodside and husband Nolen, Ryan Droke and one great-grandchild, Ellis Hull.

Mr. Droke graduated from Compton High School (CA). Before he completed an associate degree, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged, with great pride in his duty of service, in 1962. For most of his life in Southern California, he first worked in grocery and then, the insurance and investments industry with American National before retiring with Prudential. He served as a deacon for the Tustin Church of Christ (CA) for over a decade. In 1998, he and Sandy moved to Prescott, Arizona and have been active members of the Prescott Church of Christ.

Jerry loved God, loved to sing and loved to study the Bible with people. For those that knew him best, faith and family were the two words that best described him. He loved cards, ping pong, golf, and racquetball. He took his young family camping. He loved working in his yard. He loved people and asked how he could serve and help them. He loved unconditionally and with his whole heart.

A memorial service has been planned for 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024, at the Prescott Church of Christ building at 1495 E. Rosser St., Prescott.

