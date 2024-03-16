OFFERS
Obituary: Carolyn Lee Timmerman

Carolyn Lee Timmerman. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 9:46 p.m.

In loving memory. Carolyn Lee Timmerman, 92, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Monday, March 12, 2024, of natural causes. She passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie Ann Timmerman, of Phoenix, Arizona, and her sister-in-law, Jeri Ann Gibson, of Bakersfield, California.

Carolyn lived a rich, full life, filled with many adventures and friends. From an early age, she was passionate about music and performing; most notably, singing opera music and playing classical music on the piano. She attended the University of California, Berkeley, and later UCLA, as well as the Music Academy of Santa Barbara. She later went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and taught the fifth grade while living in Los Angeles, California. It was there she met her future husband, William Russell Timmerman (Bill). They enjoyed a very long, happy marriage and family life filled with much love and laughter. Their marriage lasted well over 50 years, when sadly, her husband passed away in 2015. Carolyn never lost her love of music and was very active in Symphony Associations in both San Bernardino, California, and Prescott, Arizona. Later in life, she also exercised her uncanny ability to sight-read popular music, most commonly college songs that her many friends enjoyed singing along to. This, combined with her witty, fun-loving personality, made her the hit of every party she attended. She had many friends and was loved throughout her life, by her husband, daughter, and all who knew her. She was never an easy person to forget and will be greatly missed.

Information provided by the funeral home.

