The Launch Pad Teen Center celebrates 10th anniversary
A staff photo inside the main floor of the two-year home to The Launch Pad Teen Center, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. In the center is Courtney Osterfelt, the center founder and executive director sporting a new T-shirt with the center’s theme: “You are Worthy; You are Kind; You are Loved; You are Enough.” To her far left is Joy Goff, mentorship director and Hannah Mailand, director of operations. To her far right is Natalie Amadio, director of youth leadership and workforce development; and James Malek, program director. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)