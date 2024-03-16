OFFERS
Carnival Cruise Line passengers share inspirational stories

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: March 16, 2024 11:52 p.m.

If you cruise regularly, you hear some fabulous and emotional stories. Maybe you meet a couple who got married after meeting on a cruise, or perhaps you find yourself sailing with a person celebrating a clean bill of health after a battle with a deadly disease.

It's not uncommon to be on a cruise where a large group dons T-shirts to share their special occasion. Maybe someone graduated, or grandma just turned 90. There are often bachelorette parties or groups of buddies on a boys' trip.

Cruising on family-friendly lines like Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC Cruises lends itself to celebration. The mood is already festive, and whether you want to dance, have some drinks, sit by the pool, or just enjoy connecting with family and friends both old and new, there's usually something to celebrate.

Sometimes, however, a cruise has deeper emotional meaning, often because of who is not there. Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) Brand Ambassador John Heald recently shared a story on his Facebook page of a cruise group sailing to support each other and find joy under miserable circumstances.

A cruise can bring people together.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

Carnival's brand ambassador shares a tale of hope

Heald often shares personal notes (with permission) that passengers share with him. Sometimes, people say thank you or thank a crew member, and quite often, people complain. But every now and again, he posts a story that's inspiring which shows the magic you can find on a cruise ship.

I'm thrilled to be looking forward to my first cruise in 10 years. (Dream, May 4) Prior to that, my husband and I cruised as often as we could afford to but his leukemia diagnosis and bone marrow transplant put a temporary (we hoped) hold on our fun.

Unfortunately, he died recently. My travel companions and l are calling the upcoming cruise 'The Grief Relief Tour.' My cruise companion Stacy just lost her mother. My friend Lin lost her husband unexpectedly a month ago. We decided we NEED this cruise! Carnival to the rescue!"

That post led to a series of emotional responses.

"My late hubby & I had 15 cruises together. His last words to me were I want you to keep cruising," wrote Dana Demaree Wilson. "I’ve had 21 since then and have 5 more booked. Some have been completely solo & some with friends. I get so much peace & comfort being on the ship."

Many other posters shared similar stories about how cruising, or the promise of a cruise, helped them move on from grief.

Carnival passengers share powerful stories

"Immediately prior to FFS4 (an annual cruise hosted by Heald), I lost my husband of 30 years. My adult children pushed me out the door and into the airport shuttle. Yes, there were some difficult emotional feelings, but some rejuvenation too. I'm glad I went," wrote Susie Hirscher-Linde.

Many posters shared how they have used cruising to help cope with crushing losses.

"I lost my daughter in October 2022. I had just returned home from a transpacific cruise two weeks earlier. Since her loss, I have had another 12 weeks at sea, all on Carnival. Those precious cruises have been my saving grace," shared Marg Elliot.

And, while she's sailing solo, Elliot made it clear she's not alone.

"The salty sea air is a perfect accompaniment for tears. And the joy-filled event of a cruise lifts my spirits. I have her with me, a small amount of her ashes in a necklace I never take off. I know she is enjoying herself right along beside me," she added.

Heald shared why he posted the original story that sparked hundreds of people to wish the cruisers well and many others to share their own stories.

"I’m not quite sure why I felt the need to share this. I just thought it was inspirational that through all the sadness that comes with life, the light at the end of that very dark tunnel is the excitement of having fun with us on a cruise," he wrote.

