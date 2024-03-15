Walmart announces more store closures for 2024

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Walmart announces more store closures for 2024

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 7:08 p.m.

Now that we're three months into the new year, we're starting to get a firmer idea of what retailers are having an easier time and saw success during the busy Q4 holiday shopping timeframe, and which are struggling. 

Macy's  (M) , for example, announced it would close 150 more stores among declining sales and foot traffic. Kohl's  (KSS)  has turned to inviting other stores into its own brick and mortar locations in an effort to gin up excitement about the brand. And budget-friendly retailers Dollar Tree and Family Dollar  (DLTR)  announced they would shutter approximately 1,000 locations in 2024 among declining economic conditions. 

Related: Troubled retailer taking on Target-like business model (that customers love)

It's understandable why so many retailers are having a tough time right now. Inventory shrink, or the industry term for theft, has reached record highs across the country. Some stores have been forced to put high interest and high value items behind lock and key to prevent theft. 

And stubbornly high prices everywhere, from food to apparel to energy, forced many customers to cut back on both discretionary and sometimes necessary spending, opting instead for cheaper retailers or pinching pennies at home and cutting down on certain higher priced items, like meat and eggs. 

The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI), released on Tuesday, was up 0.4% for the month of February and 3.2% compared to the same period one year ago. 

Here's a look at some key items that changed in price during the month of February:

  • Food: 0%
  • Energy: 2.3%
  • Gasoline: 3.8%
  • Fuel oil: 1.1%
  • New vehicles: -0.1%
  • Used vehicles: 0.5%
  • Apparel: 0.6%
  • Shelter: 0.4%
  • Transportation services: 1.4%
  • Medical care services: -0.1%

Walmart closing more stores in 2024

Since things are more expensive for just about everyone, it's no surprise that even budget-friendly retailers like Walmart  (WMT)  are seeing an impact.

The retail giant closed approximately 24 stores in 2023 due to a mix of factors, including lower-than-expected performance, inventory shrink, and economic downturn.

"These stores lose tens of millions of dollars a year, and their annual losses nearly doubled in just the last five years," Walmart said in a press release, adding, "We have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the city [of Chicago]... It was hoped that these investments would help improve our stores’ performance. Unfortunately, these efforts have not materially improved the fundamental business challenges our stores are facing."

And in 2024, the retailer already announced the closure of two California stores in January alone, including: 

  • Walmart Neighborhood Market on Imperial Avenue, San Diego
  • Walmart at Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon

Now, it's saying it will shutter two more locations, bringing the total store closure tally in 2024 to six. 

Those stores are in the Baltimore area of Maryland and California. So far, the total tally is: 

  • 2121 Imperial Ave. in San Diego CA)
  • 605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon (CA)
  • 2753 E. Eastland Center Dr in West Covina (CA)
  • 4080 Douglas Blvd in Granite Bay (CA)
  • 1238 Putty Hill Ave in Towson (MD)
  • 3579 S. High St. in Columbus (OH)

Walmart cited poor performance as the reason for the two most recent closures, though it did not go into further detail.

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: