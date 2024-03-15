Two legendary Japanese automakers are teaming up against the EV establishment

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Two legendary Japanese automakers are teaming up against the EV establishment

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 4:03 p.m.

Two of Japan's biggest automotive rivals may be teaming up in an effort to take on low-cost EVs made by Chinese automakers.

Related: Top analyst faces harsh criticism about his stance on Tesla

Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida (L) and Honda Motor CEO Toshihiro Mibe (R) attend a joint press conference on March 15, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. The automakers announced their partnership on electric vehicles today to compete with rival EV manufacturers such as China's BYD or US-based Tesla.

Tomohiro Ohsumi&solGetty Images

In a public announcement in Tokyo, automakers Honda  (HMC)  and Nissan  (NSANF)  have publicly signaled their intent to work together, with the two brands launching a feasibility study looking into the specifics of how the two brands will make EVs, key parts for EVs, as well as EV-related software, together. 

Honda's President Toshihiro Mibe said that the two brands are still working out the kinks on exactly how they will collaborate, but Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said that the bounds of their work are not limited to just Japan, and are open to working together globally.

Uchida emphasized the importance of working together as part of an alliance, alluding to the imminent threat posed by Chinese automakers and other rival EV manufacturers eating away at both Honda and Nissan's market share.

Nissan Leaf electric car displayed during the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) at Indonesia Convention Exhibition on the outskirt of Jakarta, Tangerang, Indonesia

Anadolu&solGetty Images

“Emerging players are very aggressive and are making inroads at incredible speed,” Uchida said. “We cannot win the competition as long as we stick to conventional wisdom and a traditional approach.”

Though Nissan has experience producing EVs like the Leaf hatchback and Ariya SUV, the connection between Nissan and Honda creates a tangled family tree of joint ventures and alliances. Nissan has been tied with French automaker Renault since 1999 and is currently working on an EV based off the Renault 5's platform. 

While the Nissan boss claims that the joint program with Honda shouldn't complicate things with Renualt, Honda is rolling EVs made with tech that was made in partnership with GM and has a separate deal with Sony named Afeela that is planning its own EV lineup. 

More Business of EVs:

Uchida mentioned that both Nissan and Honda were open to bringing in its existing partners into the mix, should opportunities for meaningful collaboration arise. Additionally, Mibe noted that the two companies are exploring opportunities to at scale and cheaper. 

Mibe emphasized that there is a finite amount of time in order to get their EV strategy underway. Currently, 0.5% of Honda's worldwide sales were EVs, though the company plans to increase its sales of EVs and fuel cell vehicles dramatically by 2040. 

"We are strapped for time and need to be speedy," Mibe said. "In 2030 to be in a good position we need a decision now."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: