Top analyst faces harsh criticism about his stance on Tesla

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Top analyst faces harsh criticism about his stance on Tesla

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 1:53 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Tesla stock has fallen 34% this year
  • Many investors are angry, feeling they've been misled
  • Wedbush's Dan Ives explains why there's still hope for the stock

While Elon Musk's Tesla  (TSLA)  has been a hot stock over the past few years, it's been on a steady decline in 2024.

Many investors who once believed in the stock have been pulling away, displeased with Musk's decisions as of late, which include several major price cuts throughout 2023 in an effort to build market share.

Related: As Tesla stock tanks, key investor explains the (lack of) value in Dojo, Optimus

Not all analysts and investors have been scared away, however. Wedbush's Dan Ives, a prominent Wall Street analyst, addressed his own bullish stance on the electric-vehicle producer in a Bloomberg interview on March 14.

Why we remain firmly in the bull camp on Tesla despite near term headwinds @bsurveillance 🐂👇 https://t.co/B9ERoUYp8V

— Dan Ives (@DivesTech) March 15, 2024

"My view on Tesla is that it's easy to get negative. ... On the other side of this, this will be a company on its way two and a half, three million units. When we look at the next few years, they will gain more share, the leverage will be there, and I believe ultimately numbers, EPS, growth, will come back up," Ives said.

"It just doesn't feel like that's where the market is right now. It feels like the market is in a space which benefits hybrids: Toyota, GM starting to lean in that direction. Think about it. Ford's already there. Tesla doesn't feel like it's in the sweet spot. What's gonna change your mind?" co-anchor Jonathan Ferro asked Ives.

"The problem now is that numbers are coming down, It's a sluggish 1Q. So in the near term it is easy to be negative about this. Our view is we've been here before. Many times we've been in these white-knuckle periods — to me, this is not the end of the growth story. I believe this is a growth story with [artificial intelligence, Full-Self-Driving] that's still gonna have a significant piece on the horizon," Ives said.

Ferro challenged Ives's stance, saying, "Then you know why they're upset because if I'm a client, this stock is down by something like 30% YTD and you've had a buy on it the whole way down. That's why they're upset."

Related: There's a dirty secret about Tesla Elon Musk doesn't want you to know

Ives was unruffled by the comment, saying, "In my career — in 25 years — our calls have been, when things got the worst, whether it was Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Apple — when things got the worst, you handheld through those periods ... on to the other side. It is easy to yell fire in a crowded theater when you're going through this period," Ives said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: