These 11 no. 1 bestsellers at Amazon are up to 51% off ahead of the Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In case you haven't heard, Amazon just announced its first-ever Big Spring Sale, which is an all-new sales event that kicks off next week. If you're itching to start shopping ahead of the crowd, you're in luck because we stumbled upon 11 no. 1 bestsellers that happen to be discounted up to 51% off right now.

It's no secret that people typically rely on reviews to help them determine whether a purchase is worth it or not, and if something is marked as a bestseller, it's extra brownie points. Not only does it mean it's the best in its category, but it's also safe to assume it's backed by thousands of perfect ratings and rave reviews from people who have already purchased it. Considering all 11 items on our list are selling like hotcakes while on sale, we won't be shocked if deals start selling out.

If you need new bedding, bath towels, vacuums, or even a patio set, Amazon has you covered. Prices start at just $18, but hurry, these deals likely won't last long.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, $21 (was $42) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 50% off at $21.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bedding duvets & down comforters.

Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

92,900+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "The down alternative filling strikes the perfect balance between plushness and support," one shopper said. "It feels like sleeping under a cloud, offering a cozy embrace without being too heavy. I appreciate how it provides warmth without causing overheating — ideal for year-round comfort."

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $275) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 35% off at $180.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in robotic vacuums.

Purchased 8,000+ times in the last month.

14,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I have two cats and two dogs and this Roomba is a life changer," a reviewer wrote. "I love that you can schedule cleanings or even pause an active cleaning from an app on your phone. The spaces underneath my furniture and behind doors are cleaner than ever."

Cotton Paradise 6 Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $75) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 47% off at $40.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in bath towel sets.

Purchased 1,000+ times in the last month.

28,600+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I wanted something thick, soft, and fluffy, and these deliver," a satisfied customer said. "The large towels are wonderful after coming out of the shower, but the really nice part is using the small washcloths to wash my face. Feels so wonderful on my face! It's been a couple of months now. Love these towels."

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $89 (was $100) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 11% off at $89.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in commercial indoor upright vacuums.

Purchased 6,000+ times in the last month.

11,100+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "The suction on this thing is unmatched," one reviewer raved. "Not sure how a $75 vacuum surpassed my $300 one, but we’ve had it for almost a year and it’s still kicking Dyson’s and Shark’s butt."

Devoko 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $93 (was $107) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 13% off at $93.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in patio conversation sets.

Purchased 2,000+ times in the last month.

9,800+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Overall for the price this is a really nice patio set, I think it looks way more expensive than what I paid and makes my patio look grown and sophisticated," a shopper said. "I’m really happy with this purchase and recommend this patio set for anyone living in an apartment with a small space."

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, $18 (was $26) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 32% off at $18.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in mattress pads.

Purchased 20,000+ times in the last month.

89,400+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "This padded mattress cover is more than I expected," said a five-star reviewer. "I thought we bought a new mattress! It made a major difference. It is so soft and comfortable! I am sleeping much better!"

KHelfer Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $34 (was $70) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 51% off at $34.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household cleaning brushes.

Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

5,600+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Oh my goodness, where has this been all my life," a shopper asked. "Used it on my shower that was getting really gross with mildew and stains. I used three of the attachments and knocked it out so fast. Come for the extension pole. Stay for the hard-to-get-out-stains that are now gone in 10 seconds. And bonus, my back, arms, and shoulders aren’t in pain anymore."

Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $20 (was $28) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 29% off at $20.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in fireplace chimney brushes.

Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

22,200+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I didn’t realize how scared I should have been of how much lint there was and the potential for fire," one shopper wrote. "The amount of lint that came out with this tool was astounding. I’m letting all my family members borrow it so their houses are safer too!"

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $34 (was $40) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 15% off at $34.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household mops & bucket sets.

Purchased 70,000+ times in the last month.

141,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "A genius must have designed this thing; it's amazing in its simplicity, but more amazing in its effectiveness," a satisfied reviewer said. "I never knew I could fall in love with a mop and bucket; I'm pretty confident that this relationship will last forever."

Sperax Walking Pad, $200 (was $300) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 33% off at $200.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in treadmills.

Purchased 10,000+ times in the last month.

2,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "Since integrating the Sperax Walking Pad into my daily routine, I've noticed significant improvements in my energy levels and a reduction in back pain from sitting too long," wrote one shopper. "It's an excellent way to stay moving and increase my step count without having to allocate extra time for exercise."

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, $255 (was $330) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 23% off at $255.

Amazon’s no. 1 bestseller in household stand mixers.

Purchased 3,000+ times in the last month.

7,700+ five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying: "I bake on a regular basis because my family loves pastries with breakfast and using this mixer has made the process of making the pastries so much faster," a five-star reviewer said. "I can use it while my kids are sleeping and no one is disturbed by the noise. Definitely worth the price!"