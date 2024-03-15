Popular muscle car is at the center of massive spike of auto thefts in major U.S. city

A muscle car popular with auto enthusiasts is the newest hot commodity with adrenaline-hungry auto thieves in this major U.S city.

General Motors (GM) does not make the Chevrolet Camaro anymore, but it doesn't stop car thieves in Los Angeles from getting their hands on one.

Related: Top analyst faces harsh criticism about his stance on Tesla

General views of the downtown Los Angeles skyline against the snowy San Gabriel Mountains AaronP&solBauer-Griffin&solGetty Images

As per a recent report in the Los Angeles Times, police in the City of Angels have revealed that incidents of theft involving Camaros have jumped over 1,000%, with 90 of the fast Chevys getting nicked in January and February of this year, compared to just 7 cars the entire year in 2023.

The LAPD alleges that the reason for this spike is clever technology accessible to thieves. In February, the police busted a 16-year-old car thief responsible for the thefts of several Camaros, and found a sophisticated, but easy to use device that worked like magic.

According to investigators, the device is commercially available and creates a new key that is programmed into the car's system. The process is easy and only requires a new key. In the span of less than three minutes, the user can input a target car's year, make, and model, and the computer can reprogram its ignition to recognize the new key.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collectors Edition General Motors

LAPD Newton Division captain Keith Green told the LA Times that the thieves had some fun with the cars at the expense of their owners before keeping a hefty profit.

“This young person was stealing the Camaros and taking them to street takeovers and then selling them for $2,000 or $3,000 on social media,” Green told the LA Times. “A 16-year-old was capable of stealing high-end cars.”

The local authorities say that they arrested this 16-year-old and turned him over to his parents late last month. While investigators cannot determine how many vehicle thefts can be tied directly to him, the local district attorney’s office is now responsible for the case and will decide whether to file charges.

More Automotive:

Auto theft is not just a problem isolated within the bounds of Los Angeles, nor the United States. Toronto in our northern neighbor Canada has been the epicenter of a country-wide rise of auto theft. Recently, the Toronto Police Service has been under the microscope of residents after a constable suggested to leave car keys readily available to thieves that conduct home invasions in search of cars.

The LAPD captain, however suggested other measures, telling the LA Times that the best way to stop thieves is to add additional security measures to their cars, such as "fuel cut-offs, steering wheel locks and keeping the vehicle in a more secure place."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024