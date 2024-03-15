Popular muscle car is at the center of massive spike of auto thefts in major U.S. city

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular muscle car is at the center of massive spike of auto thefts in major U.S. city

James Ochoa
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 5:26 p.m.

A muscle car popular with auto enthusiasts is the newest hot commodity with adrenaline-hungry auto thieves in this major U.S city.

General Motors  (GM)  does not make the Chevrolet Camaro anymore, but it doesn't stop car thieves in Los Angeles from getting their hands on one. 

Related: Top analyst faces harsh criticism about his stance on Tesla

General views of the downtown Los Angeles skyline against the snowy San Gabriel Mountains

AaronP&solBauer-Griffin&solGetty Images

As per a recent report in the Los Angeles Times, police in the City of Angels have revealed that incidents of theft involving Camaros have jumped over 1,000%, with 90 of the fast Chevys getting nicked in January and February of this year, compared to just 7 cars the entire year in 2023.

The LAPD alleges that the reason for this spike is clever technology accessible to thieves. In February, the police busted a 16-year-old car thief responsible for the thefts of several Camaros, and found a sophisticated, but easy to use device that worked like magic. 

According to investigators, the device is commercially available and creates a new key that is programmed into the car's system. The process is easy and only requires a new key. In the span of less than three minutes, the user can input a target car's year, make, and model, and the computer can reprogram its ignition to recognize the new key.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collectors Edition

General Motors

LAPD Newton Division captain Keith Green told the LA Times that the thieves had some fun with the cars at the expense of their owners before keeping a hefty profit.

“This young person was stealing the Camaros and taking them to street takeovers and then selling them for $2,000 or $3,000 on social media,” Green told the LA Times. “A 16-year-old was capable of stealing high-end cars.”

The local authorities say that they arrested this 16-year-old and turned him over to his parents late last month. While investigators cannot determine how many vehicle thefts can be tied directly to him, the local district attorney’s office is now responsible for the case and will decide whether to file charges.

More Automotive:

Auto theft is not just a problem isolated within the bounds of Los Angeles, nor the United States. Toronto in our northern neighbor Canada has been the epicenter of a country-wide rise of auto theft. Recently, the Toronto Police Service has been under the microscope of residents after a constable suggested to leave car keys readily available to thieves that conduct home invasions in search of cars. 

The LAPD captain, however suggested other measures, telling the LA Times that the best way to stop thieves is to add additional security measures to their cars, such as "fuel cut-offs, steering wheel locks and keeping the vehicle in a more secure place."

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: