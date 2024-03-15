OFFERS
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Friday, March 15
LinkedIn pro explains using the career site to get a great job

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 10:46 p.m.

In recent years, workers in the U.S. have experienced some profound changes — and these trends continue in 2024.

For example, fully remote and hybrid work arrangements are far more common since the covid pandemic taught many companies that long commute times cut into productivity.

And the debate about the necessity of workers being present at the office tends to get heated as return-to-work policies are encouraged by some companies.

Another ongoing trend workers face is the collapse of traditional career paths. As linear career trajectories become more rare, employees are increasingly looking to change jobs and industries and to take advantage of lifelong learning opportunities.

Enter LinkedIn, the social media site for professionals that provides workers with opportunities to network and communicate online with peers about job openings and career paths.

Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert, recently stopped by the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with TheStreet. He discussed career changes and how people should, and should not, be using LinkedIn.

LinkedIn, used properly, can lead to new jobs

McCaskill referred to a recent LinkedIn study that found 85% of U.S. workers were open, to some degree, to changing jobs.

When using LinkedIn, — owned by Microsoft  (MSFT)  — to explore these opportunites, McCaskill urged workers to understand that the career site is different than other social media tools. And that means there are different behavior expectations of which people need to be aware.

"Keep in mind that LinkedIn is a professional network," McCaskill said. "It's not your Instagram, it's not your Twitter, right? So this is where people come to do the work of business and to find incredible talent and opportunities."

The career expert talked a bit about how a worker should perceive an ideal LinkedIn presence.

"So your LinkedIn profile: Have a great picture, but you don't have to go out and get a professional headshot," McCaskill said. "Just no beach selfie unless you plan on being a surf instructor, right? And we've got some surf instructors on our platform too, but you know what I mean. Like, it's got to be a great photo that says, 'Hello, I'm Drew and I'm ready to work.'"

McCaskill also addressed the importance for LinkedIn users to optimize how their skills and connections are portrayed on the platform.

"Really make sure that you've got what's on your resume, it actually matches up with what's on your LinkedIn profile," he said. "And take a look at your connections. Start to follow companies and people that are in industries and are at companies and in roles that you would like to be."

On LinkedIn, engaging with others is a good career move

MacCaskill explained one tip about how job-seekers can effectively immerse themselves in the LinkedIn experience.

"And participation is half of the battle," he wrote. "Don't just come in when you're looking for a gig, right? There's something my dad used to say that I say to job candidates all the time. He would say that if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready. And that's how we've got to think about our careers.

"It's not just when you're looking for a job that you participate in your network and that you participate in where people are looking for talent," he added. "Your visibility is really important, particularly in a more competitive market."

Many of the current job opportunities McCaskill sees center around creating revenue.

"So think about the parts of the business that actually are driving money," he said. "Most of those folks are going to really be at a good pole position for getting hired."

