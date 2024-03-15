Here's how I got front row at The Eras Tour on an Apple Vision Pro

Fast Facts:

Taylor's Version of Taylor Swift The Eras Tour premiered on Disney+ on March 14, 2024, to all subscribers.

I watched the three-and-a-half-hour film in the Apple Vision Pro; here's my first impressions.

Taylor’s version of her record-breaking and box-office smash hit, “Eras Tour,” officially hit streaming on March 14, 2024. “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” arrived on Disney+, and rather than firing it up on a 65-inch Sony OLED or a Samsung Frame TV, I opted to watch on my Apple Vision Pro.

With two higher-than-4K resolution displays for each of my eyes and Spatial Audio-capable speakers, I figured I’d be in for a treat. And I’ve already had some experience watching theatrical moments on the Vision Pro — from the Super Bowl to "Parks and Recreation" to "Ted Lasso," an MLS Match, and streaming a legendary Springsteen concert — it’s fit for entertainment.

This moment, though, for Swifties everywhere and folks who battled Ticketmaster, the release of a new version of the film with four acoustic tracks, felt like a special moment for the Vision Pro to shine.

So I made myself comfortable on the couch, secured the Vision Pro, plugged in the battery with a lengthy USB-C cable —remember, it lasts for about two hours, and the film comes in at three and a half — and navigated to Disney+. From there, I was presented with the film in the top spot and categories for other Disney films themed by Swift’s albums.

A look at watching "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" in the Disney+ theater environment on Apple Vision Pro. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

I selected the film, dropped into the Disney+ theater environment, and then hit play. It set the mood a bit, complete with some undiscernible background fodder from other patrons in the hall. Once fully immersed, I hit play, the lights dimmed, and I had a well over a 100-inch vibrant, sharp movie theater. It felt like my own Dolby Cinema or IMAX-like theater, and the 13-second countdown began before a flyover shot of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

From there, I was transported to the stadium's center, where Taylor Swift appeared and belted out the opening lyrics to “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.” It's kind of nuts, but it feels like you're there and instantly evokes excitement. You’re there with such a clear, life-like image of Swift, the backup dancers, the sea of thousands, and the massive stage.

While it wasn’t captured with Apple’s Immersive Video technology that would stretch this from a traditional flat-screen to one that wraps around with 3D elements, it does let you take in the “Eras Tour” on a grander screen than a traditional TV. As Taylor and her dancers move around and flow through the eras, you feel transported to the show, along with all the emotions of happiness and heartbreak that the songs evoke.

Considering, I didn’t go to The Eras Tour — thanks, Ticketmaster — this was my first time taking in the show. I had seen elements on TikTok and Instagram, but this show's grand scale goes through 17 years of music and translates well into the film with excellent pacing. You also can take in all the major elements, like with "Blank Space;" you see an array of visuals like dancers riding bicycles with a glowing line appearing on the stage, and the film's producers did an excellent job of swapping cameras smoothly. This way, you can be transported from right in front of Taylor Swift to a stadium-wide shot of even an over-head to get a sense of the scale.

As a fan of her music, I got particularly excited and invested in some of my favorite songs. The transition into the “Red” era with a Dancer performing a magic trick to unveil a sea of red balloons and then the familiar opening to "22" had me excited and singing along.

Apple Vision Pro in use with the Dual Loop Band. Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Similarly, songs that are favorites tend to have more of an emotional reaction in my experience. “Shake It Off” was especially cool, with wider shots of the full dance moves and some interposed shots of the crowd. That and an excellent audio mix really pull you into the moment.

That speaks to the work and how you’re viewing it. “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” might not be optimized with 3D immersion or even special cameras. Still, it’s a journey that Swifties will likely relive repeatedly, and anyone can take the time to watch it and get joy out of it. Taking it on the Apple Vision Pro feels like an event, from the quality of the displays to the great audio, in this format as a normal film on a giant screen, equating to what feels like a personal movie theater is epic.

I can only imagine what this would feel like in Spatial Video or Apple Immersive Video; it would fully transport you, but I also can’t call this a meaningful experience. The onboard Spatial Audio-capable speakers produced robust audio with excellent clarity, surprising bass oomph, and a wide soundstage. The film supports Dolby Atmos, so the Vision Pro can instantly make it spatial to up the immersion.

I’m excited for more moments and releases like this, but if you’re wondering if I’ll stream The Eras Tour again on Disney+, there’s a good chance I’ll at least fire it up to hear a track or two, probably one of my favorites. And I’m secretly hoping that Apple might send a film crew to capture this in the immersive format when the tour swings back around.

To a degree, yes, it’s a big TV, but it’s also about the realism and the full viewing experience that the Vision Pro provides. $3,500 isn’t cheap, but it compares to a multi-thousand-dollar home theater setup that puts you in the center of the action with vivid imagery and the ability to transport you there.

It’s also just for one person, so you’re better off with a TV and soundbar setup if you're planning a watch party. I’ll also note that SharePlay isn’t yet supported with Disney+ for this film, so I couldn’t hop on FaceTime to sing “22” or “Shake It Off.”

