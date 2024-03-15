OFFERS
Google's annual I/O event is set for May 14 — here's what to expect

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 1:50 p.m.

Fast Facts

  • Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, is set for May 14.
  • We're expecting updates and announcements for Android, Gemini, and Pixel, as well as Google's bevy of other services and initiatives. 

Google  (GOOG)  has officially set the date for its next event, and it’s a pretty important one. The technology giant has set May 14, 2024, for its annual developers conference, Google I/O. And like years past, there will be a small audience live and in-person, while everyone (and anyone) can virtual from a live stream.

Related: Report: Apple's latest acquisition shows an AI push isn't far off

Invites were sent to selected press, and Google confirmed the date on the event’s website. I/O 2024 will kick off with the annual keynote and offer an array of developer conferences to unpack new features and likely breakthroughs that will be showcased during the main event.

As for what Google will unveil, it will likely be a mixture of software and hardware. Expect to see the latest version of Android and Chrome, with a big focus on AI and Gemini. In the hardware realm, Google used I/O to announce and tease the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Watch. Plus, Google typically shows off the latest Pixel-A phone at I/O.

Related: Cybersecurity expert says the next generation of identity theft is here: 'Identity hijacking'

You can bet that CEO Sundar Pichai will kick off the proceedings, and we expect to get more details and updates for Gemini, Android 15, and the rumored Pixel 8a. The latter will hopefully continue to hit the sweet spot in terms of price and features, likely trickling down some of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s more advanced AI functionality.

We’re exactly 60 days out, or about two months out, from Google I/O, and we’ll likely see more developer conferences pop up before and in the weeks following.

Google's annual I/O event is set for May 14 — here's what to expect

Google

Related: Veteran fund manager picks favorite stocks for 2024

The countdown to #GoogleIO is here! ⏳

Tune in May 14 for our latest updates and demos → https://t.co/dkRkJ7ldvi pic.twitter.com/NH2sq4diqu

— Google (@Google) March 14, 2024
