Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice's Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women's History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona 'castle doctrine' Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County's annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Friday, March 15
Best Buy is recalling an item for a scary reason (You should check if you purchased one)

Colin Salao
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 4:09 p.m.

It might time to check on your air fryer in case it's the one that Best Buy has just asked to recall.

The electronics retailer announced on Thursday, Mar. 14 that it's recalling nearly 300,000 units of several different types of Insignia-branded Air Fryer and Air Fryers ovens. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the reason is because the air fryers pose "fire, burn, and laseration hazards" because they are prone to overheating on the handles or the glass on the door.

The recall comes after the CPSC said there were 24 reports of overheating, melting, or glass shatters, which include six reports of the air fryers catching fire.

The company reportedly sold about 187,400 units of these air fryers and air fryer ovens, with nearly 100,000 of them sold in Canada.

The CPSC is instructing anyone who has one of these units to "immediately stop using" the unit.

Best Buy is offering users the ability to return their units for a refund or Best Buy store credit. If you're wondering whether your air fryer could be part of the recalled models, the model numbers are: NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2.

Additional instructions can be found on Best Buy's recall page.

This isn't the first time Best Buy has recalled air fryers from a Insignia.

In April 2022, the company recalled nearly 800,000 units of the brands air fryers and air fryer ovens which posed "fire and burn hazards," according to the CPSC.

The CPSC wrote that Best Buy had received over 100 reports from US and Canadian consumers about the overheating, with a few reports resulting into injuries including to a child. The company has not received any reports of injuries for the March 2024 recall yet.

