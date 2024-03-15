Amazon's bestselling zero gravity lawn chairs that feel like 'floating on a cloud' are on sale for just $45 apiece

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Friday, March 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon's bestselling zero gravity lawn chairs that feel like 'floating on a cloud' are on sale for just $45 apiece

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 15, 2024 1:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every patio requires seating in some capacity, and if you choose to forego the fancy sectionals and chaise loungers, we know of a cheaper alternative that's just as comfortable, if not better.

There are traditional lawn chairs, and then there are the Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chairs that shoppers say feel like you're "floating in a cloud." A set of two happens to be on sale ahead of Amazon's recently announced Big Spring Sale for just $90, or $45 apiece. What sets them apart from other chairs is that they recline at a 160-degree angle and allow you to lie almost flat on your back while staying lifted up off the ground. All you have to do is lean back and it'll glide effortlessly to where you want it, and then you can lock your position to secure your spot.

It's the perfect design for stargazing, soaking up the summer sun, and chatting with friends around a fire pit. It's no wonder they're the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's patio lounge chairs category

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Set, $90 (was $130) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The chairs feature durable metal frames and are made using flexible, low-wear textilene fabric that's quick-drying and able to withstand the elements. The chairs can hold up to 250 pounds and include detachable accessories for added comfort and convenience. The removable tray is great for holding drinks and snacks, while the headrest provides additional neck support while you lie on your back.

The best part is they're foldable and lightweight, so you can easily transport them from your patio to tailgates, sporting events, campsites, barbeques, and more; you never have to go without them. You might even have a few people stop and ask where you purchased such comfortable-looking chairs. After all, they're backed by over 41,000 five-star ratings for a reason. One person claimed they are "out of this world comfortable."

"I recently bought these chairs for a family vacation and they were the star of the show," a shopper who rated the chair five stars wrote. "The chairs were super easy to set up. All we had to do was take them out of the box, unfold them, and snap on the cup holder trays. We were all lounging in no time! But the real magic of these chairs was in their zero gravity reclining feature. With a simple push back, we were able to lie completely flat and feel weightless. We spent hours lounging in these chairs, taking turns pushing each other back and forth like we were astronauts in training."

Anyone who needs new lawn chairs to prepare for the warmer months ahead should consider The Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs while the pair is on sale for just $90 at Amazon. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: