Tesla's most loyal followers have a new advantage for getting their own Cybertrucks

Despite it being riddled with flaws and having some questionable styling – it is becoming undeniable that Tesla's (TSLA) Cybertruck is the 'it' EV of the moment.

Like the hottest pair of sneakers or stylish limited-edition handbag, people are willing to pay way over its sticker price to get their hands on one, while other loyal customers have to wait in line.

But if there is a will, there is a way – and this method may be of interest if you really believe in the company.

A Tesla Cybertruck makes appearance at a shopping complex in Wuhan, Hubei Province of China. VCG&solGetty Images

If you are a major stockholder, Tesla is implementing a new program to jump the line and order your very own Cybertruck, but there are some major hoops to jump through.

Tesla dubs this new program the “Early Cybertruck Delivery for Long-Term TSLA Shareholders," where until March 22, those who qualify for this special program can skip the Cybertruck line and get priority delivery.

However, qualifying customers must fall under some very specific criteria.

Visitors take photos of the Tesla electric Cybertruck on display in a shopping mall in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Wang HE&solGetty Images

First, qualifying customers be a first time Cybertruck owner, and have a reservation as of March 1, 2024. Second, they must have brokerage statements that prove that they owned TSLA shares on Feb. 28, 2021.

On top of that, to fully qualify, the aspiring Cybertruck owner needs to own at least 500 shares as of Feb. 29, 2024. At the time of writing, Tesla was trading at $161.13 – which translates to around $80,565 worth of stock.

Additionally, the brokerage statements used to prove ownership of 500 shares must also show that the aspiring owner owned at least 50% of the shares they had back in 2021. All of the information to be disclosed to Tesla must be confirmable with brokerage statements.

Though the program does not entirely help Tesla build more Cybertrucks nor does it give a discount, it is incentivizing those who are loyal shareholders – especially those that Tesla feels is in their good graces.

The program is happening at the same time Tesla has been alleged to have started enforcing on its "no-resale clause." Recently, a user on the Cybertruck Owner's Club forum warned owners, and claimed that they have been at the tail end of Tesla's enforcement after listing their own car "to feel out" the resale market.

Tesla says that the Shareholder program will end on March 22, 2024 at 11:59 Central time, and is limited to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

