Obituary: Raymond Arthur Rezek

Raymond Arthur Rezek, 87, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 25, 2024, after managing and coping with several conditions and complications related to old age and end-of-life.



Ray was born on Dec. 7, 1936, to Arthur and Dolly Rezek in Beaverdam, Missouri. After Ray graduated from high school in ~1954, he went on to enlist in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War.





In ~1958, Ray met Patricia in Van Nuys, California. Ray and Pat married in 1960 and went on to have four children, Carole, Craig, Steve and Kelli.



In ~2001, Ray retired after serving 30-years in the aircraft industry, otherwise he spent his time bass fishing and dreaming of bass fishing. Ray also enjoyed family barbeques, being outdoors, and working with his two sons at their automotive aftermarket business. Ray enjoyed serving as an Usher at Cornerstone Church in Prescott, Arizona.





Ray was preceded in death by Arthur and Dolly Rezek, and Clyde and Katie Lusk. He is survived by his wife, Pat Rezek; children, Carole Rackley, Craig Rezek, Steve Rezek, and Kelli Daggett; and grandchildren, Travis, Joshua, Ryan and Emma.





Services will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Ray's online guestbook and share a memory with his family.



