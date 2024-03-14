Meet the wealthy alleged theft 'ringleader' that caused Ulta to lock its products

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bradshaw Mountain Middle School earns rave reviews from HUSD Governing Board Wildfire mitigation Town Hall meeting set for April 4 in Prescott Valley The Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Paloma Village project in North Chino Valley back on track Sharlot Hall Museum celebrates Women’s History Month with various upcoming events Arizona Territorial Society to hold monthly meeting March 20 Arizona lawmakers split as House overwhelmingly OKs bill to ban TikTok Senate committee OKs expansion of Arizona ‘castle doctrine’ Relay for Life fundraiser to be held March 16 in Prescott Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: William Steve Cameron County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Meet the wealthy alleged theft 'ringleader' that caused Ulta to lock its products

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 14, 2024 8:50 p.m.

Investigators just nabbed an $8 million retail theft ring that has targeted over 200 Ulta Beauty stores across the nation, as well as other retailers such as Sephora and LensCrafters, and the ringleader behind the alleged robberies was apparently a wealthy mother of three.

Michelle Mack, who lives in a $2.75 million, 4,500-square-foot mansion in California with her husband Kenneth, allegedly paid for hotels, car rentals and airfares for about 12 women to travel across the country to steal $8 million worth of makeup and other goods from retailers between 2021 and 2023. She would then collect the goods and sell them online to customers, making her millions of dollars, according to a report from NBC San Diego.

Related: Sephora has revoked a privilege that customers once loved

Investigators found $300,000 worth of stolen goods in Mack’s home after they were issued a search warrant in December.

​​"This is a multimillion-dollar criminal scheme. It was complex. It was orchestrated," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in February while announcing the charges. "We are not talking about garden-variety shoplifting."

Mack, her husband, and seven other members that allegedly were part of the crime ring face 140 felony charges which include grand theft, organized retail theft and receipt of stolen property.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty.

A shopper browses cosmetics at an Ulta Beauty store at the College Point Center strip mall in the Queens borough of New York Nov. 28, 2023. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

In a recent interview with CNBC, Ulta CEO Dave Kimbell claims that he isn’t shocked by Mack’s theft ring which targeted hundreds of his stores.

“Unfortunately, I’m not that shocked because we’ve seen it in other parts of the country,” said Kimbell. “The magnitude of this one is significant. But this is what’s happening, and this is the environment in which we’re operating.”

Retail theft is a growing problem across the country that has resulted in industry losses of about $112 billion in 2022, according to the National Retail Federation.

In May last year, Ulta announced that in response to the uptick in retail theft in its stores, it was aiming to lock up high-end fragrances in cabinets in 70% of its stores by the end of 2023.

“While shrink is the result of various factors, theft, specifically organized retail crime, or ORC, is an increasingly concerning challenge, especially as we've seen a rise in violence and aggression during these incidents,” said Kimbell during an earnings call in May.

Related: Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: