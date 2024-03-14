Major airlines may be unable to meet record-high travel demand this year and Boeing is to blame

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Call to Artists: 5th Annual Plein Air Festival submissions close April 5 YCSO cautions senior citizens on frauds and scams Horne calls for more funding for teachers, more discipline for students Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: Bryan Jeffrey Alan Medlin Prescott city manager finalists chosen; meet-and-greet event set for March 21 CVUSD office to get leaner for coming year, sharing expected financial sacrifices with schools Arizona's most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year Renovations on new Prescott City Hall continue with addition of backup generator Yavapai College’s Jamie Oltersdorf honored with scholarship from the Community College Baccalaureate Association Prescott YMCA aquatics center reopens following renovation

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Major airlines may be unable to meet record-high travel demand this year and Boeing is to blame

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: March 14, 2024 3:38 p.m.

If you are expecting quick and seamless airline travel this year, you may need to lower your expectations as the CEOs of major U.S. airlines just warned that they are expecting a backlog of jet delivery delays from Boeing amid its battle with the Federal Aviation Administration after a series of safety issues.

“Boeing deliveries are going to be way behind this year,” said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby at a conference on Mar. 12 organized by J.P. Morgan, according to a new report from Fast Company. Kirby also claimed that it was “impossible to say” when Boeing’s Max 10 jet, the company's largest plane that can seat a max of 230 passengers, is going to get certified.

Related: Boeing makes a change that pushes employees to not build faulty aircrafts

In a Mar. 12 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Southwest Airlines revealed that Boeing advised the airline that it should expect 46 Max 8 jet models this year instead of the 79 that was previously expected. Southwest also revealed that there will be capacity reductions during the second half of 2024, which includes a pause on hiring of pilots and flight attendants, and that the company will end the year “with headcount down on a year-over-year basis.”

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci also claimed during the J.P. Morgan conference that the company’s outlook on capacity is “in flux” and that it does not expect to receive the 47 aircraft deliveries from Boeing that it planned over the next two years, according to  Fast Company's report.

Boeing is one of the two airplane manufacturers in the world that produce large passenger aircrafts. Airbus is its only competitor. Many airlines such as United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Emirates are some of Boeing's biggest customers. 

Ever since Boeing made headlines on Jan. 5 after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a door plug blew off of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft mid-flight, Boeing’s safety and quality control practices have been put under a microscope, especially since a string of similar incidents involving its aircrafts later followed.

The incident with the Alaska Airlines flight led to an investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration which found “non-compliance issues in Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control.”

Also, a lawsuit was filed against Boeing from the passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight who are suing Boeing for $1 billion in damages for causing them “extreme panic, fear, and post-traumatic stress.”

It is no surprise that Boeing’s recent headwinds will have a domino effect on airline travel this year. Airline travel this year is expected to reach a record-high. A December report from the International Air Transport Association reveals that a record 4.7 billion people are expected to travel in 2024, which the association claims is “an historic high that exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion recorded in 2019.”

Related: Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: