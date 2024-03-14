OFFERS
Call to Artists: 5th Annual Plein Air Festival submissions close April 5 YCSO cautions senior citizens on frauds and scams Horne calls for more funding for teachers, more discipline for students Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: Bryan Jeffrey Alan Medlin Prescott city manager finalists chosen; meet-and-greet event set for March 21 CVUSD office to get leaner for coming year, sharing expected financial sacrifices with schools Arizona's most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year Renovations on new Prescott City Hall continue with addition of backup generator Yavapai College's Jamie Oltersdorf honored with scholarship from the Community College Baccalaureate Association Prescott YMCA aquatics center reopens following renovation

Thursday, March 14
Internship opportunities at TheStreet

TheStreet Staff
Originally Published: March 14, 2024 3:50 p.m.

TheStreet is looking for motivated, smart, and creative people to join the newsroom.

Intern positions are available on the Markets, Tech, and Social/Distribution teams. These 4-6 month openings begin in May (or sooner). The internships are full-time contractor positions that pay $20/hour. You will be based out of our NYC office and be expected to work in the office 2-3 days a week. 

Read all the details below.

Markets Writer 

Are you a business or journalism student passionate about stocks? Or maybe you just graduated? Do you like connecting the dots between economics, Wall Street, and Main Street? Interested in what really moves markets? If so, TheStreet’s Markets team is the perfect place for you. You’ll help our team select economic and stock news to cover, learn the ins and outs of creating engaging articles that educate and inform investors, and write stories for the site. 

Tech Writer 

TheStreet's Tech intern will be the team's most agile player — able to come in with a full awareness of the tech news of the day, pitch stories in our daily morning meeting, and write trending and breaking tech stories. The ideal candidate is ambitious, self-motivated, positive and has a passion for a wide range of technology, from consumer technology to AI.

Social/Distribution Associate 

You’ll learn the ins and outs of reaching audiences on any platform with articles, videos, photos, and social-first content. In addition to helping develop and create multimedia business news content for today’s audience, you’ll help us reach millions daily by helping post and manage our presence on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and more. Interested candidates should have a passion for audience development, social media and be a self-starter with experience working across platforms and collaboratively across different teams. 

What we're looking for

The perfect applicant is curious, interested in collaboration and has a passion for business news and journalism. 

How to apply

Send a resume and cover letter to this email address: intern@thearenagroup.net 

Very important: In the subject line, please make clear which internship you are applying for.

We look forward to hearing from you. - TheStreet Staff

