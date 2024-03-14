How to create macros in Google Sheets: Automating functions on command

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County’s annual free slash drop-off program aims to help residents create defensible space City of Prescott ‘confident’ that recent fuel spill in Chino Valley will have no effect on city water wells Call to Artists: 5th Annual Plein Air Festival submissions close April 5 YCSO cautions senior citizens on frauds and scams Horne calls for more funding for teachers, more discipline for students Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: Bryan Jeffrey Alan Medlin Prescott city manager finalists chosen; meet-and-greet event set for March 21 CVUSD office to get leaner for coming year, sharing expected financial sacrifices with schools Arizona's most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year Renovations on new Prescott City Hall continue with addition of backup generator

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

How to create macros in Google Sheets: Automating functions on command

Dominic Diongson
Originally Published: March 14, 2024 7 p.m.

When you’ve got a multitude of functions to use on Google Sheets, it can be exhausting to keep typing the same keystrokes for one function. Running a macro can make your work easier by programming a few keystrokes to serve a specific function. Combining multiple steps into one will help make your work easier, and reduce the amount of time doing the same task over and over.

Related: How to protect data in Google Sheets: Preventing accidental changes

What are macros on Google Sheets?

A macro duplicates a task based on a particular command or keystrokes on Google Sheets. It’s typically more complex than using keyboard shortcuts because a macro can perform multiple steps. Rather than go through the menu bar and go through the dropdowns and click on a particular function that opens to separate windows and additional functions, a macro can replicate those steps into a singular command or keyboard shortcut.

A macro is especially useful when doing repetitive tasks, and it can help to avoid errors because you’ve programmed it to record a specific order of commands or tasks. This automated functionality

How to create a macro

When you record a macro, Google Sheets automatically creates what is called an Apps Script function that replicates the macro steps. Apps Script is a cloud-based JavaScript platform that allows you to integrate with and automate tasks across Google products. Apps Script can be edited.

On your designated spreadsheet, go to the menu bar, and go to “Extensions.” Click on “Macros,” and then “Record macro.” A small window pops up at the bottom of the spreadsheet, and it shows a blinking red dot within a red circle that shows that recording the new macro is active. There are also two options on the type of macro: “Use absolute references” or “Use relative references.” Absolute references mean that if you make changes to the spreadsheet, the macro will continue to apply the function to those cells that were originally selected. Relative references will automatically apply changes in the macro to the cells, if you make changes in the spreadsheet.

After creating the macro using the commands you’ve selected, click on “Save” for recording the macro in the small window. A window titled “Save new macro” then pops up in the middle of the screen, and it will allow you to name the macro. You can also assign the macro by number, from 1 to 9, and afterward the shortcut allows you to perform the macro function. On the Mac OS, these buttons would be Command (butterfly icon), Option, Shift and the selected number.

A small window will briefly appear saying Macro Saved and the clickable “EDIT MACRO,” which will allow you to edit the macro in Apps Script. The number of macros per spreadsheet, however, is limited to nine.

A macro automates a task by recording specific steps, and that helps to reduce the amount of time.

Screenshot via Google Sheets

The spreadsheet version of this tutorial can be downloaded here. Make a copy of the worksheet by selecting "Make a copy" from the drop-down in the File menu.

Examples of macros

Let’s use the 50 states, their capitals and populations as an example of running macros. In a separate data sorting tutorial, the states, capitals, and their populations were sorted from highest to lowest and vice versa. In this example, we will automate that function.

Let’s start with Column A for State in programming the macro for sorting in ascending order. In the menu bar, go to “Extensions.” Click on “Macros,” and then to “Record macro.” The default is to “Use absolute references,” so proceed to record the macro to sort State in ascending order.

Highlight cell A1 to D51. Go to the menu bar to click on “Data.” Under “Sort range,” go to “Advance range sorting options,” and a small window titled “Sort range from A1 to D51” appears in the center. Click on “Data has header row,” which will exclude the headings in row 1 from the sort. Sort by “State” and select “A to Z” for ascending order. Click on “Sort” in the lower right corner of the window, and it will then sort column A in ascending order. At the small pop-up window at the bottom of the screen, click on “Save” in the same line as “Recording new macro…”

A small window titled “Save new macro” will appear, and the name for the macro will be “State (Ascending).” For the shortcut option, type number 1 in the box, so that the keyboard shortcut on the Mac OS will be “Command + Option + Shift + 1.” Click “Save,” and your first macro is now recorded.

Repeat the same steps for Capital, and both ascending and descending orders for State Population and Capital Population. Your list of six macros will read as such in the “Macros” tab of the menu bar.

Command + Option + Shift + 1 — State (Ascending)

Command + Option + Shift + 2 — Capital (Ascending)

Command + Option + Shift + 3 — State Population (Descending)

Command + Option + Shift + 4 — State Population (Ascending)

Command + Option + Shift + 5 — Capital Population (Descending)

Command + Option + Shift + 6 — Capital Population (Ascending)

You can also run a macro by selecting the macro in the “Macros” tab of “Extensions.”

To make changes in the names and assigned numbers in the macros, go to the “Manage macros” setting under “Macros” in “Extensions” on the menu bar. To delete a macro, click on the three vertical dots to the right of the keyboard shortcut in “Manage macros” and select “Remove.”

Note that any additional cells in the spreadsheet outside the A1 to D51 range will not be affected by running a macro. To include those new cells in a macro, you will need to edit the script by clicking on the three vertical dots to the right of the keyboard shortcut in “Manage macros” and picking “Edit script.” A new window tab will appear as Apps Script linked to that macro, and selecting “macros.gs” in the left side of the screen will bring up the code. 

WATCH: A step-by-step guide to creating your own macros

Again, the spreadsheet version of this tutorial can be downloaded here. Make a copy of the worksheet by selecting "Make a copy" from the drop-down in the File menu.

This is just one of many articles about easy-to-use tools in Google Sheets. See more below from TheStreet.

Related: How to create a stock tracker with live data using Google Finance

Related: How to sort data in Google Sheets: Refining information further

Let us know what you'd like to see next. Email us here: tools@thearenagroup.net

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: