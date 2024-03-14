Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Call to Artists: 5th Annual Plein Air Festival submissions close April 5 YCSO cautions senior citizens on frauds and scams Horne calls for more funding for teachers, more discipline for students Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: Bryan Jeffrey Alan Medlin Prescott city manager finalists chosen; meet-and-greet event set for March 21 CVUSD office to get leaner for coming year, sharing expected financial sacrifices with schools Arizona's most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year Renovations on new Prescott City Hall continue with addition of backup generator Yavapai College’s Jamie Oltersdorf honored with scholarship from the Community College Baccalaureate Association Prescott YMCA aquatics center reopens following renovation

Subscribe Now
Thursday, March 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon just made a major announcement that will bring you big savings — and we have all the details

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 14, 2024 12:54 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been itching to get your hands on Prime Day-style deals but aren't keen on waiting for another four(ish) months, then listen up. In less than one week, you'll be able to score major discounts on highly sought-after items in the cleaning, home, bedding, and outdoor categories during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale that runs from Wednesday, March 20 through Monday, March 25. That means you have six days to shop the sale, although we anticipate popular products will sell out quickly, as they usually do.

In a rare turn of events, deals are open to everyone, not just Prime members, but it's still worth signing up for a free trial considering it will unlock perks like fast, free shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more. The retailer has mentioned Prime subscribers will be able to score some secret discounts, making it well worth the additional $14.99 per month. Plus, you'll already be ready to go once Prime Day rolls around.

The Big Spring sale is a great opportunity to stock up on all things home and outdoor to get your space ready for the season ahead. The first day of spring is on March 19, so the timing is impeccable. Better yet, there are already a plethora of deals shoppers can take advantage of starting now. Instead of making you sift through the entire site on your own, we've made it easy and rounded up the eight most notable items to add to your cart before the big rush. 

Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, $100 (was $129) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

FDW Outdoor Wicker Bistro Rattan Chair Conversation Set, $53 (was $100) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $27 (was $34) at Amazon 

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

LeFant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (was $240) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Bedsure Queen Bed Comforter, $26 (was $61) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheet Set, From $16 (was $30) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

Kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set, $21 (was $40) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: