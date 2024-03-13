Worship News: March 14, 2024

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of March 14, 2024:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Pekudei” 3/16/24. Beit Torah ( onetorah.org) will discuss “How do we pay to keep the Presence of HaShem near? Kabbalat Shabbat Zoom Friday 4 p.m. MST. Free 5784 calendars! Contact for details, consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390 [mobile], 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wearing masks and vaccination as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comeuntochrist.org. What We Believe: Easter is a celebration of what’s possible because of Jesus. Because of Him, we can have a fresh start as we repent and are forgiven for our sins. We can live with God and our loved ones forever. We can look forward to the future with hope.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, (LCMS) 928-778-9122. This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, adult Bible study 11 a.m. Sunday; adult Bible study 10 a.m. Tuesday; women’s Bible study 9:30 a.m. Friday; 5 p.m. Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m. Good Friday, 9:30 a.m. Easter.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come join us to worship our Lord at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s message: “Shhh, Don’t Tell Anyone.” Livestream is available on YouTube at pccaz.org “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet!”

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org or 928-910-1909. 10 a.m. Sunday worship theme: “Service and Sacrifice of Jesus.” 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at today’s lessons. 4 p.m. Tuesday: “Galatians” study. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship Study: “Unshakable.” 4 p.m. Midweek Lenten Worship Series “Be Gracious to Me”- ‘Vindication’ based upon Psalm 41:7-8.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 15 for Shabbat services led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Torah study 10 a.m. Saturday. Religious school 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Tanakh study, film afternoon, discovering Judaism, Hebrew, mahjongg, choir, hiking, yarn yentas and more. Call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us 8:30 or 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of 1 Peter and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Angelology (Angels/Demons/the Spiritual Realm). (Children’s/Youth Ministries: 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.) Experience the Joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Offering faithful teaching, Bible-based worship, and welcoming community, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Adult and kids’ Sunday school offered during both services. This week, Pastor Matt teaches the latest sermon in the series Ephesians: The Gospel Unites. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org, or 148 S. Marina.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. St Luke’s Episcopal Church celebrating this Lent Season welcoming our Bishop Jennifer Reddall at our only worship service at 10 a.m. March 17. Visit slecp.org for complete listing of Holy Week schedule beginning March 23. “For by grace you have been saved by faith…it is the gift of GOD”. Everyone Welcomed! Blessings

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave, Prescott. Our 10 a.m. Sunday morning Lenten series explores and celebrates “The Beauty of Brokenness,” how our struggles can become treasures that mend us into stronger, more beautiful, more complete people. This week: “The Treasure of Restoration.” At Trinity, we are building connections and changing lives. Join us!

- Mountain Reformed Church, Worship with Mountain Reformed Church 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at The Event Spot, Prescott Valley. Lyndi Peacock will deliver the message “Costly Love: Our Path to Abundant Life.” (John 12:20-33). Special music by soprano soloist Kathleen Cuvelier and a handbell solo by Katie Staudt. Please join us for worship. mountainreformed.org

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth program at 10:30 a.m. CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. All are welcome to Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship 10 a.m. Sunday March 17 the 5th Sunday in Lent, with full communion. Be inspired by the message of Pastor Elizabeth LeMaster “Whoever Serves.” Watch livestream at Facebook/CVUMC2 or chinovallyumc.org. Remember God loves you and so do we!

- Firm Foundation Bible Church 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley. Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Looking for devotion to God’s inerrant Word and commitment to discipling? Check out our web site at FirmFoundationPV.org for who we are and information on our many ministries.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Sunday services: 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional; 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary; ALC Kids 10:30 a.m. Youth Group at The Rock (655 Talwatha Drive, Prescott), 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Coffee and donuts available at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service at 10:15 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery available during service. Any questions please call 928-636-4184.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 10 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship, grow, and serve Christ.

- Prescott United Methodist Church. 505 W Gurley St. Continuing the “Misérable Lent” sermon series with focus on Javert, character from Victor Hugo’s book, and “Bring Him Home” from musical. Scripture reading from Ephesians 2:1-10. Worship services: Saturday, 5 p.m; Sunday, 9am and 10:30 a.m. Your choice: in-person at 505 West Gurley and online/”live” at facebook.com/prescottumc

- Christview Church, 8766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. Christview Church welcomes you to join us where we focus on Christian discipleship, Christ centered worship and biblically based teaching Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Children’s ministry is available. For more information check .ccpvaz.org or call 928-442-6885. Come fellowship with us.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. 8 and 9:30 a.m. Traditional Sunday worship. 11 a.m. Contemporary. 11:30 a.m. Online. visit our website for info on our upcoming Easter concert and services. willowhills.church/events

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship times 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group, 1 p.m. Grief Group, 1 p.m., March 28, led by Good Samaritan Center chaplain. See website at elcpvaz.org. Wednesday Lenten Service and Soup Supper, at 6 p.m. March 20.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Traditional, 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary, 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible Study, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School Pre-K through 8th grade. Please join us, everyone is welcome!

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott, 10 a.m. March 17. Lydia Garrett “This I believe”. LGBTQIA+ welcoming. Coffee hour afterwards, prescottuu.org.

- Women of Wisdom, at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the 8 week session beginning Wednesday, April 3. 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 945 Rancho Vista Drive. 11 a.m.

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Alliance Bible Church invites you to join us for worship at 9:30 am.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave, 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services: 9 and 11 a.m.

- Living Faith Church, 7225 N Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley. Non-denominational.

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church 150 Fleury Street, 928-445-3141.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Build Your Faith Through Biblical Knowledge & Teachings! Join us at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, where we welcome those conservative Christians looking to find peace and fulfillment in a warm and caring atmosphere. We are here for you! 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, and 4 p.m. Thursdays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth St., Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- The Church Next Door, 1212 Warrior Way in Prescott. Join us at 10 a.m. on Sundays for Bible teaching, worship, and prayer at Trinity Christian School,. Pastor Scott is currently teaching through the book of Matthew. Visit our website: churchnextdooraz.com for more information.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st century, including healing, inspiration, meditation, and messages at every service, 10 a.m. First and third Sundays, please enter through the back door. For more info: MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Prescott campus Sunday services: 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m.; Prescott Valley campus: GHMS, 6901 E Panther Path Sunday services: 9:30 & 11 a.m. Birth-4th grade at all services; 5th to 8th grade at 11; For more information please go to our website: quadcity.church.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Veritas Church, 5880 N. Prairie Lane, Prescott Valley. We are a non-denominational Bible based church. Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Pastor Erich Sokoloski. For more information check out our website: veritaschurchaz.com

- First Congregational Church, 216 East Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services are available to view at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555. The congregation has been in Prescott since 1880.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church 8944 E. Sommer Drive, is welcoming old and new members with open hearts, open minds and open doors. E-mail: prescottvalleyumc@gmail.com, 928-772-6366. 10:15 a.m. services. We’d love to meet you and will welcome you with open arms.

- Hillside Community Church of God 937 Ruth St., Prescott, across from the high school baseball fields. Welcome to the friendliest faith-based church in Prescott. 10 a.m. Sunday with children’s Sunday school. Come early, get to know your neighbors. You will love our little church. Pastor Donny Golden

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Join us in worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. We are a small but warm congregation dedicated to the service of Jesus Christ, and we welcome all who come. Our food pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow, 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – 10 a.m. Sunday services and Sunday school. 1 p.m. Wednesday services. The Reading Room is open from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshiped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. Website: prescottorthodox.com.

- St Luke Christian Center Ministries, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, 480-606-8609. pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation. We welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, ymcm.org/contact-us.