TikTok may soon ask us to download another app

Do we need yet another social platform? TikTok would answer that with a resounding yes, it seems.

While, first and foremost, TikTok is designed for vertical video, the social app also supports sharing photos, among other things. You can share just a single image or a gallery that you can swipe through or that autoplays. But as discovered by TheSPAndroid, TikTok appears to be working on a dedicated app, at least from code found in the app itself.

Several lines mention “TikTok Photos,” including the language “Open” and “Get” before it, suggesting that this is a standalone app. What might the app entail? That we don’t know exactly know, or if TikTok Photos will see a formal release, but chances are it will dedicated to photo posts and likely plans to rival Instagram.

A share sheet within the code reads, “Reach other like-minded people who enjoy photo posts,” — meaning that similar to the TikTok algorithm for videos and within the “For You” feed, there is likely a dedicated setup for suggesting photos.

Alongside the mentions in lines of codes were several images, including a logo and four application logos for TikTok Photos. The logo appears to be a play on TikTok’s primary logo, with a pink and blue setup in a graphic containing the letter “P” and a miniature “t.”

While pushing for other mediums besides short-form and long-form vertical video for TikTok makes a ton of sense, a dedicated app could be more challenging. It remains to be seen if this is set to be a global launch or just in select territories and if photos shared within this new dedicated app will also be available within TikTok. Similarly, time will tell if photos already shared within TikTok will be automatically sent to this new experience.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the bill moving through the House, which is expected to be taken for a vote on Mar. 13, 2024. If passed, it would impose a ban on TikTok if it's not sold out from under ByteDance. It would then need to roll through the House.

TheStreet has reached out to TikTok for comment.

