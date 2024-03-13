Royal Caribbean passengers can ignore this serious warning

While cruise ships serve as sanctuaries while they're at sea, on port days they face any problems affecting their destinations.

Those issues could be benign — like some Caribbean nations having many of their stores and restaurants closed on Sundays — or more serious.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, for example, both have suspended cruises that leave from or call on ports in Israel. That makes sense because the region is currently at war. In addition, multiple cruise lines have stopped sailing to Russia because of its unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

Customers know (or at least they should know) that every cruise line reserves the right to change an itinerary. Sometimes this happens before a cruise sets sail, and on other occasions it can happen during a sailing.

In some cases the changes are weather-related: A storm might require a ship to take a longer route, which forces it to arrive in a port late or even miss a stop. When that happens — whether it's before a cruise or during — passengers will get their port fees and any money spent on excursions refunded.

Canceled ports are simply part of cruising, but Royal Caribbean (RCL) has made clear that it won't stop sailing to one of its private destinations even though the U.S. government has issued a do-not-travel advisory for the country.

U.S. government issues a severe warning

Currently, the U.S. State Department has issued warnings about a number of very popular cruise destinations. All the major cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, MSC Cruises, Norwegian, Disney, and Virgin Voyages call on various ports in the Bahamas.

That's an area where the State Department has issued a Level 2 travel warning.

"Exercise increased caution in The Bahamas due to crime," the agency said on its website.

The cruise lines have not stopped sailing to the Bahamas, but they have passed on the warning to their passengers and, in some cases, have urged them to stick to the port area or cruise-line-sponsored excursions.

In the case of the Bahamas, the warning includes specific areas to avoid.

"The majority of crime occurs on New Providence (Nassau) and Grand Bahama (Freeport) islands," the State Department posted. "In Nassau, practice increased vigilance in the “Over the Hill” area (south of Shirley Street) where gang-on-gang violence has resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population."

A second warning, however, urges travelers to simply not travel to Haiti, an island where Royal Caribbean has its own private destination.

Royal Caribbean still sailing to Labadee

The U.S. Embassy in Port Au Prince, Haiti, recently posted an updated warning from the U.S. State Department about Haiti.

"The U.S. State Department’s Travel Advisory for Haiti remains at Level Four: Do not travel to Haiti. The current security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous. We are aware that there are few or no commercial options to depart Haiti safely at this time. As they become available, we urge U.S. citizens to take advantage of them," the embassy shared.

Despite this warning, Royal Caribbean, which has canceled sailings to its Labadee private destination in Haiti due to political unrest, has not done that now.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority," the cruise line said in a media statement. "Our global security teams are closely monitoring the situation in the area. At all times, we remind guests to remain aware of their surroundings while ashore and follow all State Department guidelines. Should any changes be required, guests will be notified directly."

Labadee, while not an island like CocoCay, is actually part of mainland Haiti, about a seven-hour drive from Port Au Prince. It is technically part of Haiti, but it's a remote destination that's very far removed from the current fighting and political unrest.

Unlike a stop in Nassau or other Bahamas destinations, Labadee is a closed-off resort protected by military-like security. Passengers are not permitted to leave the secured area and the only excursions offered are within the area controlled and protected by Royal Caribbean.

Update: Royal Caribbean has sent a letter to passengers sailing on ships that dock in Labadee and has canceled some excursions.

"Out of respect to our local communities surrounding Labadee, Haiti, and to ensure our guest and crew safety, we're temporarily adjusting our tour offerings," read a letter sent to passengers and shared on Cruise Critic's community boards.

The cancellations effect jet ski and kayak trips as well as fishing excursions. Essentially, the cruise line wants to keep its passengers in its protected areas.

Refunds will be issued for all canceled excursions.