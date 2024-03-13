Obituary: Mary Frances Karl

Mary Frances Karl was born Dec. 22, 1955 in Peoria, Illinois. Frances grew up in Santa Maria, California, and was one of eight children. Her favorite thing was to camp on the California Coast at Big Sur; she was an artist at heart. She also loved nature and she was a spiritual person.





Frances raised a family in California and she worked as a masseuse. Later in life she moved to Prescott, Arizona where she drove the airport shuttle to Phoenix. In 2017 she found love again and married Harry Freerksen. Harry was a retired Marine and they enjoyed traveling together.





Frances struggled with diabetes from birth and ended up passing away from complications in heart surgery on the quiet morning of March, 4, 2024.



Information provided by the family.