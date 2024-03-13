High-profile investor calls TikTok ruling a 'slippery slope'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Call to Artists: 5th Annual Plein Air Festival submissions close April 5 YCSO cautions senior citizens on frauds and scams Horne calls for more funding for teachers, more discipline for students Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender: Bryan Jeffrey Alan Medlin Prescott city manager finalists chosen; meet-and-greet event set for March 21 CVUSD office to get leaner for coming year, sharing expected financial sacrifices with schools Arizona's most populous county has confirmed 645 heat-associated deaths in metro Phoenix last year Renovations on new Prescott City Hall continue with addition of backup generator Yavapai College’s Jamie Oltersdorf honored with scholarship from the Community College Baccalaureate Association Prescott YMCA aquatics center reopens following renovation

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

High-profile investor calls TikTok ruling a 'slippery slope'

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: March 13, 2024 8:34 p.m.

Social media app TikTok is facing a new level of scrutiny today after a House ruling requiring that parent company ByteDance sell off the company within six months or face a ban from the U.S. market.

With the bill now on the move to the Senate, many are left wondering if the wildly popular app will soon vanish — a move that would likely be a major upset for the 170 million Americans that use it. 

Related: TikTok may soon ask us to download another app

Wedbush securities analyst Dan Ives spoke with CNBC in an interview on March 13 after the vote passed the House, calling the next stage of the battle between the government and ByteDance "a game of high-stakes poker."

"Is this [TikTok] eventually acquired by big tech?" Ives muses. "What could the valuation be, call it $100 billion plus. But then, we believe 25% chance this ultimately passes, just given the regulatory spider web that we see, clearly Meta benefits and others."

Ives calls the situation a "slippery slope," saying its "playing with fire" to go this route.

When asked what retaliatory measures China could take in reaction to this vote, Ives said "For Cook, for Musk, that's the issue here. And as we've talked about a lot, it's not roses and rainbows for Apple, for Tesla, in China. The retaliatory is what you worry about here. Not for Meta Platforms  (META)  and others, but specifically for Apple  (AAPL)  and Tesla  (TSLA) . That's why we say we're playing with fire...it could have massive implications from a retaliatory in terms of the U.S./China tech war."

TikTok spoke out against the vote earlier today in a statement, saying, “This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it’s a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service.”

Related: TikTok could potentially get a new owner who may harvest user data

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: