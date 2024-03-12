OFFERS
This 6-piece outdoor dining set is on sale for such an affordable price at Amazon, we had to make sure it was real

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 11:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The first day of spring is almost here, so it's time to start setting up your outdoor space to be as functional and enjoyable as possible. The good news is you don't have to drop tons of money to make that happen since Amazon has tons of deals available on budget-friendly patio furniture.

One of the most notable items to look out for is the Vongrasig Six-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set which is on secret sale for just $169 as long as you apply Amazon's on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. It comes with a table, an umbrella, and four folding chairs to provide you and your guests with a comfortable place to enjoy an afternoon beverage or an evening meal. At first glance, you'd likely never guess this entire set cost less than $200, and five-star reviewers are just as shocked. One person said they were "impressed with the quality of this set given the price."

Vongrasig 6-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set, $169 (was $190) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The chairs are made with breathable mesh material that's comfortable and quick-drying, making them great for soaking up the summer sun and sitting poolside. They're easy to wipe clean along with the tempered glass table that has a built-in hole for its umbrella to provide shade. (You'll need to purchase an umbrella base separately if you prefer to use one.) Everything is made using powder-coated steel frames that are weather- and rust-resistant to ensure they can withstand the elements. However, we suggest putting it in storage during the off-season and before wind storms to help it stay in pristine condition.

The set might only have 300+ five-star ratings as of now, but from how much positive feedback it's getting, we wouldn't be shocked if that number rose significantly in the coming months. Especially since so many people rave about how great the customer service is. The brand says it offers "free replacement for damaged, defective, and missing pieces," and shoppers claim they are accommodating and quick to respond. "Amazing customer service by the seller and great product," one person wrote.

"My porch hasn't looked any better — love it," another shopper said. "I'm really enjoying sitting outside now."

The Vongrasig Outdoor Dining Set is an affordable way to furnish your outdoor oasis for only $169 while it's on sale. Trust us, this is a deal you won't want to miss. 

