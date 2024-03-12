The Amazon pillows shoppers call 'heavenly clouds sent from above' are on sale for just $11 apiece

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Woman sentenced to 10 years for 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend at Ponderosa Park Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 gets final plat approval by Yavapai County New HUSD middle school to be named Pronghorn Ridge County Supervisors deny 190-foot cell tower in Groom Creek Prescott Women’s March rallies support for equal rights amid vocal opposition YCSO Weekend Roundup: Runaway juvenile stuck on side of cliff was rescued Three Prescott Airport director finalists meet with community The US is springing forward to daylight saving; for Navajo and Hopi tribes, it's a time of confusion Shining Star Program founder’s death in fatal collision last month lamented by Quad-Cities veterans IRS and state Direct File to launch March 12

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Amazon pillows shoppers call 'heavenly clouds sent from above' are on sale for just $11 apiece

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: March 12, 2024 12:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your current bedding isn't helping you get quality sleep each night, then it might be time for a change. One of the easiest swaps you can make is treating yourself to a new set of pillows that offer plenty of cushion and support.

Luckily, the Bedsure Standard-Size Pillows are on sale during Sleep Awareness Week for just $22 for a two-pack, making them only $11 apiece. This is the lowest price they have ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, and hundreds of sets have already sold recently, so don't hesitate to take advantage of this rare deal. Now is your chance to save 46% on what shoppers say are the "best pillows" they've ever had. They're ideal for all types of sleepers, including people who prefer to lie on their back, stomach, or side. 

Bedsure Pillows, $22 (was $40) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The pillows are made of polyester microfiber that mimics the feeling of real goose feathers, making them a great down alternative. It provides all the same benefits without the negative effects. They're plush and soft to the touch, but won't leave feathers everywhere, poke your face, or cause increased allergy symptoms. Plus, they're super flexible and form to your head and neck to ensure you feel supported all night. That also helps promote healthy spinal alignment, which is what helps decrease pain.

The pillows come in a compact, vacuum-sealed package, so they require up to 48 hours to fully decompress and take their shape. One shopper, along with several others, recommends tossing them in the washer before first use "to get all their fluffiness back."

Nearly 9,000 people love these pillows so much that they have given them five stars. A satisfied customer called them, "heavenly clouds sent from above" and added that they'll help you "sleep like a newborn." Although the standard two-pack in the soft style is the best deal, they can also be ordered as medium or firm pillows and in sizes queen and king at various price points.

"These pillows are great, I got them recently to upgrade from my old flat pillows," another reviewer wrote. "They’re a little on the soft side but they still support my neck well and eliminated the neck pain I was having from lack of support. I’m a side sleeper and these have been so comfy to have and use."

It's National Sleep Week, and this two-pack of Bedsure pillows is at its lowest price in history for just $22. It doesn't get much better than that when it comes to sales on bedding. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: