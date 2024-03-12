Report: Samsung's future Galaxy Watches could take us back in time

Fast Facts:

Samsung might be planning a design shakeup with its Galaxy Watch lineup.

The new report comes as the tech giant is also prepping a smart ring wearable.

Samsung (SSNLF) might be looking to turn back the hands of time—well, not in an “Avengers” way, but when it comes to smartwatch design. Sure, right now, Samsung has a winning look with circular Galaxy Watches, some of which feature a unique rotating bezel that is as good-looking as it is functional.

But if we turn back to 2013, you might recall that Samsung’s first entry into the world of smartwatches was the Galaxy Gear: a rectangular, square-ish smartwatch with a dedicated button, a Super AMOLED display with bezels, and a camera.

We’ve since evolved and also decided that a camera on our wrist probably isn’t the best idea, but according to a new report, Samsung might go back to a square design for future smartwatches. SamMobile is reporting that Samsung is planning to bring back a square design. TheStreet has reached out to Samsung for comment.

It remains to be seen what the shakeout would be on this, but it would bring back memories of Samsung’s entry into the category and make it more similar to the Apple Watch, which boasts a square design with rounded edges.

Suffice it to say, it would be an adjustment that would also require some tinkering regarding the software powering the watch. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 family runs WearOS powered by Samsung, meaning that it is Google’s base OS with some customizations and integrations made along the way, including the functionality of the rotating bezel to navigate the OS.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (on the left) and Galaxy Watch 6 (on the right). Jason Cipriani&solTheStreet

Folks with a Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic have welcomed the return of the rotating bezel and what this latest generation of smartwatches has brought.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung rolls out a square-ish smartwatch—I’d bet it’s another option rather than fully replacing the circular design. It would also have to sit alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, another wearable in an entirely different form factor that will launch later in 2024.

