Obituary: Tina Marie Holcomb

Heaven received a new angel who got her wings on Feb. 21, 2024. Tina Marie Holcomb, age 66, was born in 1957 to Donna Lee and Charles Leon in Los Angeles, California. Tina was raised in Arizona and lived in Prescott, Arizona.

Tina is survived by her Aunt Virginia, sisters Lori and Kimberley, nieces and nephews Joshua, Brittney, Stephanie, Helen, Tara Ann, Janine, Zack and Forrest. Tina was preceded by her mother Donna Lee, stepfather Joseph and her brother Todd.

Tina passed away in Silverton, Washington, and is being cared for by Emerald City Cremation and Burial Home in Silverton, Washington.

Information provided by the family.