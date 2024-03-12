Obituary: Sean Mitchem

Sean Mitchem died unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2024 at the age of 42. Sean is survived by his mother Crystal Ortega, brother Cory Mitchem, two sisters, Wytina Benitz and Angel Din, Aunt Mary Mitchem, and cousins Crystal and Sarah Bazer.

Sean was born in Gooding, Idaho on March 16, 1981 to James Mitchem and Crystal Ortega.

He moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 1986 and graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1999. He then moved to Phoenix and worked at HD Supply for nearly 20 years. He moved back to Prescott Valley when his father passed away in July 2022. He then worked for the Town of Prescott Valley until his death.

He was loved by many and will deeply be missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

Sean was cremated at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home and his celebration of life is pending at this time.

Information provided by the family.