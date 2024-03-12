Obituary: Sean Mitchem

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Healthcare Focus Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Circle K vows to ‘implement stringent measures’ following gasoline leak in Chino Valley Lawmakers urge Hobbs to sign affordable housing bill HUSD arranges EPA samples to be taken on Humboldt Elementary site over spring break PUSD Governing Board offered presentation on Beyond Textbooks online resource for instruction and intervention Prescott Council turns down $1M federal grant for Gail Gardner Way/Fair Street traffic sign Woman sentenced to 10 years for 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend at Ponderosa Park Stringfield Ranch Phase 1 gets final plat approval by Yavapai County New HUSD middle school to be named Pronghorn Ridge County Supervisors deny 190-foot cell tower in Groom Creek Prescott Women’s March rallies support for equal rights amid vocal opposition

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Sean Mitchem

Sean Mitchem. (Courtesy)

Sean Mitchem. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 12, 2024 6:48 p.m.

Sean Mitchem died unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2024 at the age of 42. Sean is survived by his mother Crystal Ortega, brother Cory Mitchem, two sisters, Wytina Benitz and Angel Din, Aunt Mary Mitchem, and cousins Crystal and Sarah Bazer.

Sean was born in Gooding, Idaho on March 16, 1981 to James Mitchem and Crystal Ortega.

He moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 1986 and graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1999. He then moved to Phoenix and worked at HD Supply for nearly 20 years. He moved back to Prescott Valley when his father passed away in July 2022. He then worked for the Town of Prescott Valley until his death.

He was loved by many and will deeply be missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.

Sean was cremated at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home and his celebration of life is pending at this time.

Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: